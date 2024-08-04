Motorcyclist dies as tree branch falls on him in Nakhon Nayok

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A young man tragically lost his life when a large branch from a peacock flower tree fell on him while he was riding his motorcycle. The incident occurred yesterday, August 3, on Khlong 15 Road in Nakhon Nayok province.

The tragic accident was reported to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation’s Ongkharak unit. Rescue teams rushed to the scene on Highway 3005 in Chumphon sub-district. They discovered a Honda Click motorcycle, registration 6กข 7487 Bangkok, lying on its side with a large tree branch draped over it.

Nearby, the body of 27 year old Apisit (surname withheld) was found facedown. He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and shorts, with a significant tree branch resting on his head.

Emergency personnel, including police officers and medical examiners, arrived to inspect the scene and conduct a preliminary examination of the body before sending it for further autopsy.

According to Apisit’s sister, he had just finished changing the oil in her vehicle before riding off on his motorcycle. She mentioned that no one was aware of his destination, but she speculated that he might have been on his way to meet a friend when the accident happened, reported KhaoSod.

“I asked my brother to change the oil in my car, and after he was done, he rode off on his motorcycle. None of us knew where he was going.”

Rescue teams from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation coordinated with the electricity authority to bring in a crane truck to help remove the large branch from Apisit’s body and clear the obstruction from the road. This was to ensure that the route could be reopened for traffic.

In related news, a food delivery rider’s fall into an unlit excavation pit prompted immediate action in Pattaya. Bang Lamung district Chief Weekit Manarojkit visited the accident site today and mandated increased lighting to ensure such incidents do not happen again.