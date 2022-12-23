Fireworks cancelled at Pattaya’s New Year event

Pattaya’s three-day New Year event from December 29-31 at Bali Hai Pier is still going ahead but there will be no fireworks at all this year, even on the countdown into the New Year. Concerts and street food stalls will be available to enjoy as normal.

Facebook page Pattaya City Mayor Hotline (สายตรงนายกเมืองพัทยา) posted about the cancellation of the annual fire show yesterday. The reason for the urgent cancellation was not revealed.

Although, some netizens expect the firework ban has been put in place to pay respects to Princess Bajrakitiyabha who is still hospitalised at Bangkok’s King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. Fireworks may be deemed inappropriate in such circumstances.

Others speculated that fireworks could be deemed inappropriate given that the country is mourning the tragic loss of sailors who died or went missing from the Royal Thai Navy’s HTMS Sukhothai which sank off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Sunday night.

The Pattaya City Mayor Hotline page added that concerts and street food stalls at the event will be operated which will boost Pattaya’s economy.

Other districts of Chon Buri province including Bang Pla Soi, Makam Yeng, and Baan Khot have completely cancelled their New Year events on December 31 and merit-making events on January 1. No reasoning was provided.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha confirmed that a proposal for the closing times at nightlife venues to be pushed to 4am has not been backed by the Cabinet.

The National Alcoholic Beverage Committee has launched a campaign to reduce drink-driving accidents on Thailand’s roads this festive season.