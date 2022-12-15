Connect with us

Thailand

BREAKING NEWS: Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised due to heart condition

Published

 on 

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, photo by Nation Thailand.

Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha has been hospitalised due to a heart condition, according to a statement issued today by the Royal Household Bureau. 

Princess Bajrakitiyabha lost consciousness due to her condition while she was competing in the army’s Working Dog Championship by Royal Thai Army 2022 in the northeast Nakhon Ratchasima province yesterday, the statement said. 

The 44 year old was then sent to Pak Chong Nana Hospital. After her condition “stabilised to a certain extent,” she was then flown by helicopter to Bangkok’s King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the statement said.

She will undergo a detailed health check, and stay at the hospital for further treatment.

BREAKING NEWS: Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised due to heart condition | News by Thaiger

Official statement by the Royal Household Bureau.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Destination Guide2 mins ago

Best neighborhoods to reside in Bangkok in 2023
Air Pollution3 mins ago

Bill committee removes section stating cannabis isn’t a narcotic
Thailand25 mins ago

BREAKING NEWS: Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised due to heart condition
Sponsored1 day ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Thailand28 mins ago

Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Technology52 mins ago

For Tesla Thailand, all bumpy roads lead to China
Crime1 hour ago

Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism1 hour ago

Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Thailand2 hours ago

6 year old girl sexually assaulted by classmate
South Korea2 hours ago

Curse of Kim Jong-un’s dogs haunts peninsular politics
Events2 hours ago

Covid precautions for New Year’s Eve in Bangkok
Press Room2 hours ago

Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Patong2 hours ago

Latest Patong drug crackdown finds staffers all testing negative
Thailand3 hours ago

Emotional man holds daughter hostage in bid to win back his estranged wife
Thailand4 hours ago

Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand
North East4 hours ago

Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending