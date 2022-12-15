BREAKING NEWS: Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised due to heart condition

Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha has been hospitalised due to a heart condition, according to a statement issued today by the Royal Household Bureau.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha lost consciousness due to her condition while she was competing in the army’s Working Dog Championship by Royal Thai Army 2022 in the northeast Nakhon Ratchasima province yesterday, the statement said.

The 44 year old was then sent to Pak Chong Nana Hospital. After her condition “stabilised to a certain extent,” she was then flown by helicopter to Bangkok’s King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the statement said.

She will undergo a detailed health check, and stay at the hospital for further treatment.