Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Let’s usher in the new year with a bang as the eventful year of 2022 is coming to an end. If you’re crossing over to 2023 in the eventful city of Bangkok, know you’re in for the best new year celebration. Bangkok is filled with a myriad of New Year’s Eve happenings; delicious dining options, rooftop bars with breathtaking sky views, parties, and top-notch countdown celebrations. Without further ado, here is our guide on how you can kick off New Year 2023!
Where to dine on New Year’s Eve in Bangkok?
W Bangkok
End your 2022 at W Bangkok with well-curated Thai dishes by Chef Joe at Paii Restaurant, where you’ll dine in an elegant colonial setting. The ambience is second to none. Don’t end your night there! Head to The House on Sathorn‘s iconic courtyard as the night begins and dance to the live tunes from bands and DJs.
Paii Festive Set Menu
Price: THB4,600 net per person, THB5,900 net per person (wine pairing option)
Contact 02 344 4312 for more information or reservations.
The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok
To close out the year with a bang, The Athenee Hotel’s Rain Tree Cafe is hosting a gala dinner buffet with a live band and a wide variety of delectable dishes such as king crab, oyster Rockefeller, Peking duck, river prawn, and foie gras. For a more intimate experience, The Allium Bangkok is offering an eight-course chef’s tasting menu featuring Modern French cuisine. But whichever experience you choose, it is sure to be a night to remember!
Contact 02 650 8800 for more information or reservations.
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, a luxurious five-star hotel, has prepared excellent dining experiences for you to sing in the New Year.
If you’re a fan of Cantonese cuisine, save yourself a ticket to Guangdong and take your family out to Pagoda Chinese Restaurant on New Year’s Eve. Chef Oscar Pun prepared a special set menu featuring dishes such as Jellyfish in Sichuan Sauce and Deep-Fried Black Grouper with Laoganma Sauce.
For a selection of international dishes, Goji Kitchen + Bar offers oysters, Japanese beef and grilled seafood. Akira Back, well-known for its eclectic menu that features modern Asian-fusion cuisine, also has a five-course festive set menu that is sure to impress. You can also opt for a unique dining experience on the Sirimahannop ship which is offering a ‘east meet west’ dinner on New Year’s Eve.
Contact 02 059 5999 for more information or reservations.
Centara Grand at CentralWorld
You’ll be awed with what you can do on New Year Eve at Centara Grand; you have an option to choose across its six rooftop venues. Plus, CentralWorld, the mall connected to the hotel, has always been the top location for New Year Countdown so best bet the view is stunning!
For dining, you have three venues: Ventisi, Uno Mas, and Red Sky. Opt for a luxurious buffet, and head to Ventisi to enjoy a mix of Italian, Thai, and Chinese cuisines. At Uno Mas, savor the delicious Spanish dishes with a stunning view of the city while enjoying free-flow Champagne with the Surf and Turf Celebration. Or experience an elegant seven-course Gala Dinner at Red Sky to bid farewell to the year.
Additionally, you can enjoy rooftop bar celebrations at Red Sky Bar, Cocoa XO, and Cru Champagne Bar.
Contact 02 100 6255 for more information or reservations.
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit has exquisite New Year’s Eve dining experiences for you. Spending your New Year’s Eve with your significant other? Head to Rossini, to enjoy an exquisite Italian New Year’s Eve Six-Course Set Menu. Orchid Café is hosting a classic International Buffet Dinner, while the chic BARSU is offering a Festive Combo Sharing Platter. Alternatively, The Living Room is offering a lavish buffet with accompanying jazz music at The Grande Jazzy New Year’s Eve.
Contact 02 649 8888 for more information or reservations.
Where to countdown for New Year 2023?
We can all agree that the New Year Countdown is a wonderful way to ring in the new year with loved ones. Bangkok’s skies will be ablaze with colorful fireworks displays as we enter 2023. Where can you enjoy the breathtaking views and have an eventful new year countdown?
ICONSIAM
ICONSIAM is launching the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” – a world-class countdown phenomenon that will proudly serve as the Global Countdown Destination! The grand countdown by the ChaoPhraya River includes magical eco-friendly fireworks performances and performance by world class artists such as Mark Tuan from GOT7 with popular Thai artists including INK WARUNTORN, Mew Suppasit, Yin War, J Jetrin & Jaonaay Jinjett, Atom Chanakan, POTATO, Aof Pongsak, TYTAN – Tytan Teepprasan, and Last Idol. What better way to end the year with a bang?
CentralwOrld Bangkok
CentralwOrld, also known as the Times Square of Asia, is hosting the world-class countdown. There are seven countdown highlights which you definitely don’t want to miss! Here is just a glimpse of the highlight. Rain, the K-pop king will be performing alongside top-charting Thai artists such as BONKYLION, Violette Wautier, and PP Krit on a largest stage in Bangkok featuring world-class graphics. To ensure your safety and avoid overcrowding, the countdown venue will be well-staffed with security and nursing staff etc.
King Power Mahanakhon
If you would like to avoid big crowds, consider spending the last moments of your 2022 at King Power Mahanakhon. Ring in the New Year 2023 at Mahanakhon Bangkok Sky Bar, the highest restaurant and bar in Bangkok. As the clock ticks to midnight, enjoy the 360-degree visual of the city’s fireworks and join in the countdown to the New Year from the highest point in Thailand!
Asiatique The Riverfront
Of course we cannot miss out on Asiatique, the largest outdoor shopping center and entertainment venue by the Chao Phraya River. For years, the venue has been a popular countdown location with the spectacular views of the fireworks. Filled with restaurants, bars and shops, you’ll probably end up spending your whole evening here just in time for the countdown. Did we mention that the place looks more magical on New Year’s Eve?
This sums up our guide for you to welcome 2023 in Bangkok wholeheartedly. Here’s to a happy and prosperous New Year!
Spending your New Year’s Eve at a tropical destination of Phuket instead? Click HERE to read about how to celebrate there.
