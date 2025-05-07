Aussie tourist rescued after Phuket drowning scare at Racha Island

A dream trip to Phuket’s Racha Island nearly turned deadly for a young Aussie tourist after he was found unconscious in the water. Thanks to a rapid response by rescue teams and medics, the 22 year old man was revived with CPR and rushed to the hospital, narrowly escaping a tragic end to his holiday.

Yesterday, May 6, at 2.28pm, the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre (Pearl Centre) received a chilling emergency report: a tourist had reportedly drowned off Koh Racha Yai, a popular destination for snorkelling and diving. The alert came from the owner of the Marinda 2 tour boat, who had been hosting the ill-fated trip.

In response, the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division sprang into action, dispatching their rescue vessel Andaman Pearl 5 along with a medical team from Chalong Hospital, including both doctors and nurses trained in emergency maritime response.

When they reached the scene, they found the victim, a 22 year old Australian national, unconscious and unresponsive. Immediate CPR was administered on the boat, and after a tense battle to revive him, rescuers were finally able to restart his pulse.

The young tourist was swiftly transferred to a waiting ambulance upon arrival back at shore and rushed to Chalong Hospital for further emergency care.

Officials have not yet released the man’s name, and the exact circumstances leading to the drowning remain under investigation. However, early reports suggest he may have gotten into trouble while swimming or snorkelling in the waters around Racha Yai, where underwater currents can quickly become dangerous for inexperienced swimmers, reported The Phuket News.

The rapid response and coordination between the tour operator, local officials, and emergency services are being credited with saving the man’s life.

The Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre has since reminded tourists to take proper safety precautions when enjoying water-based activities and to never swim alone or without a life vest, especially in unfamiliar waters.

As of now, the tourist remains under medical observation, but thanks to swift and professional rescue efforts, this island holiday may still have a second chance at a happy ending.