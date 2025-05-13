Phuket seas claims the life of another Aussie tourist

Phuket police issued a warning to swimmers following a second Aussie tourist death inside a week off a popular holiday resort beach. An Australian father-of-two washed ashore at the weekend two weeks into a dream holiday with his wife.

Anthony John Heathcote was reported missing last Wednesday. His body was eventually found on Saturday, May 10, in waters about 20 metres from the shore at Freedom Beach, at the popular tourist town of Phuket.

The 41 year old South Australian man, from Mount Gambier in South Australia, is believed to have been caught in strong sea currents and was unable to make it back to land, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wiwat Chamnankit.

“We believe that the sea currents were too strong for him to swim back to land. Tourists should not go in the sea during these conditions when there are strong waves, unless they are with an experienced guide.”

Heathcote’s body has been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a formal autopsy. His family has been notified and tributes have poured in for the much-loved man.

Loved ones described him as “a loving member of our family,” adding that the “tragic loss [is] deeply felt”.

In a statement to 7News Adelaide, his family said: “We’re all deeply saddened at the loss of Anthony. He was a remarkable man — loving brother, uncle, son and father.”

The tragedy is the second fatal drowning involving an Australian tourist in Phuket in just over a week.

On May 6, a 22 year old Aussie man died after reportedly swimming while intoxicated near Racha Island. Though he was initially revived with CPR, he was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre received the distress call at 2.28pm from the owner of the Marinda 2 tour boat, which had taken the tourist group out that day.

It’s understood the young man entered the water under the influence and was dragged under by strong currents, unable to resurface.

With two fatal incidents in quick succession, Thai authorities are urging holidaymakers to avoid swimming in dangerous conditions or risk becoming the next victim.