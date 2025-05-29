Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

Concrete panels fell from the 37th floor of a condominium in Pattaya yesterday, injuring an Australian man and damaging multiple parked motorcycles.

A Thai tourist observing the view of Pattaya City from the Phra Tamnak Mountain Viewpoint witnessed the incident and captured a video of the panels falling from the condominium. The tourist claimed the building appeared tilted, which may have contributed to the accident.

ThaiRath later reported that the incident occurred at a condominium near Bali Hai Pier at around 5.30pm, yesterday, May 28. The injured man, a 57 year old Australian national identified as Paul Dennis Smith, was struck while in the condominium’s car park.

The concrete panels are reportedly a part of the decoration on the surface of the exterior walls at the 37th floor of the condominium. Some media outlets reported that residents previously notified the building’s management team about the damaged concrete panels but no repairs were made before the incident.

Smith sustained injuries to his head, right arm, and right leg. Photographs shared by several news outlets showed his body covered in blood, although he remained conscious.

A rescue team administered first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital. Several parked motorcycles were also damaged by falling debris.

A 59 year old Thai resident, Weeraphon, stated that he was swimming at the time of the incident. He recounted that the concrete panels initially struck the roof structure above the poolside seating area before crashing down into the nearby car park.

According to Weeraphon, the situation quickly descended into chaos, with people fleeing the area in panic. He, too, rushed out of the swimming pool in fear.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, along with the Pattaya Mayor and engineers from the city’s engineering division, inspected the site.

The engineering team confirmed that the fall did not result from any structural tilt, as the main building remained stable and met safety standards. They suggested that the video filmed from the viewpoint may have created the illusion that the condominium was leaning.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse. As of now, no legal charges have been filed against the condominium management or any responsible parties.