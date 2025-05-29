Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

Witnesses flee in panic as heavy slabs crash near swimming pool and car park

Petch Petpailin
1 hour ago
Last Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

Concrete panels fell from the 37th floor of a condominium in Pattaya yesterday, injuring an Australian man and damaging multiple parked motorcycles.

A Thai tourist observing the view of Pattaya City from the Phra Tamnak Mountain Viewpoint witnessed the incident and captured a video of the panels falling from the condominium. The tourist claimed the building appeared tilted, which may have contributed to the accident.

ThaiRath later reported that the incident occurred at a condominium near Bali Hai Pier at around 5.30pm, yesterday, May 28. The injured man, a 57 year old Australian national identified as Paul Dennis Smith, was struck while in the condominium’s car park.

The concrete panels are reportedly a part of the decoration on the surface of the exterior walls at the 37th floor of the condominium. Some media outlets reported that residents previously notified the building’s management team about the damaged concrete panels but no repairs were made before the incident.

Smith sustained injuries to his head, right arm, and right leg. Photographs shared by several news outlets showed his body covered in blood, although he remained conscious.

Australian man injured in accident at Pattaya condo
Photo via Facebook/ ช.อรัญญิก

A rescue team administered first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital. Several parked motorcycles were also damaged by falling debris.

A 59 year old Thai resident, Weeraphon, stated that he was swimming at the time of the incident. He recounted that the concrete panels initially struck the roof structure above the poolside seating area before crashing down into the nearby car park.

Concrete falls Pattaya condo
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

According to Weeraphon, the situation quickly descended into chaos, with people fleeing the area in panic. He, too, rushed out of the swimming pool in fear.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, along with the Pattaya Mayor and engineers from the city’s engineering division, inspected the site.

Concrete panels collapse on Australian man
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

The engineering team confirmed that the fall did not result from any structural tilt, as the main building remained stable and met safety standards. They suggested that the video filmed from the viewpoint may have created the illusion that the condominium was leaning.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse. As of now, no legal charges have been filed against the condominium management or any responsible parties.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

