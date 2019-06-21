Thailand’s exports plunge 5.8% in May | The Thaiger

Recruitment can cost you more than you realize. You do not want to sacrifice candidate quality, but you don’t wish to spend too much time and money to find them.

All types of employers are searching online for platforms they can use to post their job positions for free. From social networking websites to job boards, there are many ways to post your job positions for free.

The main benefits of posting an online job for free, there are no advertising costs which would result in a potentially lower cost per hire, exposure to new and wider audiences. The downside, however, is the time you will spend listing your job positions, managing and tracking them successfully, the type of job seekers and their relevance to the job.

At the end of the day, no employer would like to waste their time and promote job positions — free or not — and attract a non-relevant talent pool or drown in a sea of resumes from unqualified job seekers.

Where you can post your job positions online for free?

On JobCute

JobCute’s job postings allow you to effectively recruit and engage with qualified candidates.

Their matching jobs and search engine system helps large numbers of visitors to find the right job. More than 90% of the Jobseekers on JobCute have a full profile, which helps to match candidates to your job listing and they will be high-quality candidates which can help to reduce your turnover of staff.

“We already have a careers page on our company website. Why should we post our jobs also on JobCute?

Besides the fact that you will get higher exposure and allow a candidate who did not visit your website to apply for a job on JobCute is simple, easy and fast.

Career page/search platform

Ensure recruitment managers keep the content relevant and updated. Also, make sure you have a top quality job description that can fit an online search platform.

It’s important to make sure your job descriptions are updated or SEO optimized before listing them on job posting portals.

Social media

Use social media to post your job positions and start with the places your company already has a social presence on. You can also post the job positions on relevant groups/online community. Just make sure your posts are always updated and relevant to keep your social presence good.

Community job boards

The vast majority of universities and colleges offer to post job positions for free. If you are looking for a short term intern or a graduate student, this would be a good place to post your jobs positions.

3 reasons to post your job positions on JobCute: