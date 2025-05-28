Aussie brothers banged up after brawl in Sin City, Pattaya (video)

Blood, fists and a middle finger as Aussies add to chaotic streak in party hotspot

Bob Scott
4 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Aussie brothers banged up after brawl in Sin City, Pattaya (video)
Picture courtesy of The Daily Mail

Two Aussie brothers have turned themselves in after a boozy bar brawl in Thailand’s party capital left one tourist bloodied and battered, the latest drama in a string of shocking incidents involving Australians in Pattaya.

Carlos Anthony Madafferi, and his 20 year old younger brother Isaac Biagio Madafferi, walked into a local police station on Monday, May 26, after footage of a violent street scrap surfaced earlier that morning.

The pair were accused of teaming up with two Thai security guards from a bar to attack another foreign tourist in the heart of Pattaya, a seaside city infamous for its wild nightlife.

In the shocking clip, a group of men were seen surrounding a bloodied tourist, who appeared dazed with visible facial injuries. As tensions momentarily cooled, the injured man flipped the group a double middle finger, a move that only made things worse.

Furious, the group allegedly shoved the tourist onto the road and unleashed a volley of kicks, escalating the already brutal beatdown. The chaos only ended when a quick-thinking motorcyclist drove his bike between the men, forcing them apart.

The barefoot tourist, shirt half-open, was seen getting back on his feet and calling after the group as they walked away, The Daily Mail reported.

The Madafferi brothers were not alone in facing the music. Security guards, 40 year old Theerasak Phungjaingam, 40, and 35 year old Wongmalai, also handed themselves in.

Police say all four admitted to their part in the fight during questioning. In a surprising twist, 25 year old Carlos offered an olive branch to the battered victim.

“If you wake up today, please come and report at the police station or to a hospital because we want to take care of all expenses if we have done something wrong.”

Picture of the Australian brothers, Carlos Anthony Madafferi and Isaac Biagio Madafferi, courtesy of The Daily Mail

But this isn’t the first Aussie to go off the rails in Pattaya.

Just last week, 51 year old Nathan James Webber, was arrested after smashing up a rescue booth in a drunken rage. Mistaking radio chatter for voices mocking him, Webber reportedly flew into a frenzy, vandalising property near Soi Najomtien 8. He was collared by Pattaya City Police on May 22.

And it gets worse, just three weeks ago, Thai immigration nabbed another Australian at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, wanted for armed robbery.

He’d arrived from Bali on Thai Airways flight TG432, planning to hop on a connection to Phuket. But biometric checks flagged him as banned from re-entering Thailand and revealed an active arrest warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court.

The May 2 warrant accuses him of “robbery with or using a firearm” and “using a vehicle to commit an offence.”

From drunken destruction to daylight punch-ups, Aussie tourists seem to be making headlines for all the wrong reasons, leaving Thai authorities and locals with a growing headache in Sin City.

Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

