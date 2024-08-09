Thailand probes ex-MFP MPs over lese majeste law support

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post official website

An ethical investigation into 44 former members of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP) has been initiated by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). These politicians are under scrutiny for their support of a bill intended to revise the lese majeste law, as confirmed by the NACC yesterday, August 8.

NACC Secretary-General Niwatchai Kasemmongkol revealed that the commission has found sufficient grounds to continue with an inquiry against the 44 ex-MFP MPs.

The investigation stems from a petition filed in February by lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn. He requested the Constitutional Court to order the MFP to halt all campaign activities related to amending Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

The petition references a January 31 ruling by the Constitutional Court, which asserted that the MFP’s attempts to amend the lese majeste law were regarded as efforts to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

Niwatchai stated that NACC investigators are currently gathering statements and evidence for the probe. Once this phase is completed, the 44 MPs will be summoned to address the allegations.

“Using the Constitutional Court ruling alone [as a basis for the investigation] won’t be fair to the accused.”

NACC member Ekkawit Watchawalkhu emphasised that the inquiry process cannot be rushed and assured that the accused will have the opportunity to defend themselves.

He added that the investigation would be comprehensive, considering all facts and legal aspects, and noted that the Constitutional Court ruling would be taken into account.

Theerayut announced that he would submit the details of the August 7 ruling against the MFP to the NACC next week to aid in the investigation.

The court ruling is legally binding on all agencies. Should the NACC find the 44 MPs in violation, the case will be forwarded to the Supreme Court for Holders of Political Positions.

If found guilty, these individuals could face a ban from running in future elections.

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana yesterday sent an urgent letter urging the NACC to expedite the case to the Supreme Court. He argued that the Constitutional Court rulings could serve as evidence and that the NACC might not need to conduct further investigations, reported Bangkok Post.