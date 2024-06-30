Srettha Thavisin’s support drops as MFP gains in NIDA Poll

Picture courtesy of @Thavisin X account

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s ongoing efforts to address national issues and promote Thailand have failed to win over the majority of voters, according to a survey by NIDA Poll. The poll, published yesterday, June 29, also highlighted a decline in the popularity of Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra and a rise in support for the Move Forward Party (MFP).

The survey indicated that only 12.85% of voters currently support PM Srettha, down from 17.75% in the previous survey. Paetongtarn, the daughter of the convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra who is on parole, saw her support decrease to 4.85% from 6%.

Conducted quarterly by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), the survey assesses the public’s preferred political leaders. The previous survey results were released at the end of March.

In the latest survey, the Thai premier’s supporters praised his decisiveness and determination to resolve issues affecting them. Paetongtarn received commendation for her vision, leadership, and understanding of the country’s problems.

This weekend, PM Srettha is in the northeast region to engage with residents and address their concerns, following his visit to the northern provinces earlier this week. He has reduced his international trips after facing criticism but stated that some overseas engagements are essential for attracting investors and traders to Thailand.

MFP’s chief advisor, Pita Limjaroenrat, remains the leading candidate for prime minister, securing 45.50% of voter support, up from 42.75% in the previous quarter. Pita is admired for his political ideology and comprehensive knowledge.

United Thai National Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga emerged as a significant gainer, with his popularity nearly doubling to 6.85% from 3.55%. Voters appreciated Pirapan’s credibility, describing him as clean and honest.

Other prime ministerial contenders, including Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Chanvirakul, lagged behind in popularity.

Approximately 20% of voters still do not find any candidate suitable to lead the government, consistent with the previous survey’s findings.

The MFP remains the most popular political party, with support increasing slightly to 49.20%. In contrast, Pheu Thai saw a decline in support, dropping to 16.85% from 22.10%, reported Bangkok Post.

The poll, conducted from June 14 to June 18, surveyed 2,000 eligible voters.