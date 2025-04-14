Thailand launches elderly support initiatives for National Elderly Day

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra extended her best wishes to Thai families in a national address marking National Elderly Day and Family Day. She also mentioned that the government has introduced welfare programmes to tackle issues arising from Thailand’s ageing demographic.

In a related message, Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin encouraged families to care for the elderly and invited them to join the ministry’s counting the carbs initiative, aimed at preventing non-communicable diseases.

“As someone who is 70 years old, I monitor my carbohydrate intake, blood pressure, and weight, so younger people don’t need to take us to the doctor, potentially reducing expenses,” he stated.

To celebrate National Elderly Day, the Health Ministry is providing 76,000 cataract surgeries, 1,500 corneal transplants, and vision screening services for the elderly.

Deputy government spokesperson Karom Polpornklang noted that Thailand is now considered an aged society, with 12 million people over the age of 60, making up 18% of the population in 2022.

This has led to a partnership between the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, the Orthopaedic Association of Thailand, the Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), and Krungthai Computer Services to create a digital tracking programme aimed at preventing hip fractures among the elderly. Accessible via the Paotang mobile app and the Line account of the National Health Security Office, this programme analyses data to assess hip fracture risks.

A pilot initiative in 11 provinces showed a 10% reduction in new and repeated falls, with approximately 70% of the elderly in these areas participating. Without appropriate treatment, hip fractures can lead to disability or even death, Karom added, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, in a landmark effort to close the digital gap, a new initiative will offer free Internet access to more than 1.1 million people with disabilities across Thailand.

The programme was introduced through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and Bangkok Tellink. Its goal is to empower individuals with disabilities by providing them with access to online education and self-development tools.