Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act

A touching story of survival has emerged from Chon Buri, where a 70 year old grandmother and her teenage granddaughter were forced to live off boiled rice water after falling into dire poverty. Now, thanks to a compassionate monk and viral video, they’ve finally received a lifeline.

At 2.30pm yesterday, May 22, Phra Khru Thawornsatthakhun, abbot of Wat Woraprot Sangkhawat, together with volunteers from the Vihok Weha group, visited Jidapa Thiraphanan and her 15 year old granddaughter Pavinee, also known as Ploy. The pair, living in a modest rented room in Mueang district, were overwhelmed with gratitude as they received rice, dry food, daily essentials, and cash for Ploy’s education.

The duo’s struggle began when Ploy’s 49 year old father Phisit was diagnosed with severe tuberculosis and hospitalised. Previously a songthaew driver, his illness left him unable to work. Jidapa, who used to sell noodles to support the family, had to sell her equipment to cover medical bills and her granddaughter’s schooling.

“I appeal to kind-hearted individuals for help with my granddaughter’s education and tools to restart my noodle business,” said Jidapa. “We’ve been surviving on boiled rice water. A neighbour filmed us and asked for help, which brought today’s support.”

Ploy, a Year 9 student at Bansuan Udom School, has been absent for two days due to her father’s condition. With no income and unable to work at her age, she and her grandmother were left with nothing. Despite the hardship, Ploy maintains an impressive 3.5 GPA and dreams of continuing her education to support her family in the future.

Their situation came to light after a local ice cream vendor saw them eating plain rice and shared a video online. The footage caught the attention of Phra Khru Thawornsatthakhun, who swiftly organised relief and urged the public to lend a hand, reported KhaoSod.

Those wishing to help can make donations directly to Jidapa Thiraphanan’s Krung Thai Bank account, number 202-0481-367, Bang Pakong branch.