Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act

Elderly woman and granddaughter grateful for food, essentials, and education support

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal23 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 23, 2025
74 1 minute read
Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A touching story of survival has emerged from Chon Buri, where a 70 year old grandmother and her teenage granddaughter were forced to live off boiled rice water after falling into dire poverty. Now, thanks to a compassionate monk and viral video, they’ve finally received a lifeline.

At 2.30pm yesterday, May 22, Phra Khru Thawornsatthakhun, abbot of Wat Woraprot Sangkhawat, together with volunteers from the Vihok Weha group, visited Jidapa Thiraphanan and her 15 year old granddaughter Pavinee, also known as Ploy. The pair, living in a modest rented room in Mueang district, were overwhelmed with gratitude as they received rice, dry food, daily essentials, and cash for Ploy’s education.

The duo’s struggle began when Ploy’s 49 year old father Phisit was diagnosed with severe tuberculosis and hospitalised. Previously a songthaew driver, his illness left him unable to work. Jidapa, who used to sell noodles to support the family, had to sell her equipment to cover medical bills and her granddaughter’s schooling.

Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act | News by Thaiger

“I appeal to kind-hearted individuals for help with my granddaughter’s education and tools to restart my noodle business,” said Jidapa. “We’ve been surviving on boiled rice water. A neighbour filmed us and asked for help, which brought today’s support.”

Ploy, a Year 9 student at Bansuan Udom School, has been absent for two days due to her father’s condition. With no income and unable to work at her age, she and her grandmother were left with nothing. Despite the hardship, Ploy maintains an impressive 3.5 GPA and dreams of continuing her education to support her family in the future.

Their situation came to light after a local ice cream vendor saw them eating plain rice and shared a video online. The footage caught the attention of Phra Khru Thawornsatthakhun, who swiftly organised relief and urged the public to lend a hand, reported KhaoSod.

Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act | News by Thaiger

Those wishing to help can make donations directly to Jidapa Thiraphanan’s Krung Thai Bank account, number 202-0481-367, Bang Pakong branch.

Latest Thailand News
Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video) Thailand News

Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video)

3 minutes ago
Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act Pattaya News

Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act

23 minutes ago
Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video)

43 minutes ago
Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor Thailand News

Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor

1 hour ago
Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket

1 hour ago
Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa Finance

Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa

1 hour ago
&#8216;Spider-Man’ thieves caught after rooftop escape in Sakon Nakhon Thailand News

‘Spider-Man’ thieves caught after rooftop escape in Sakon Nakhon

3 hours ago
TAT and AIS launch travel campaign to boost domestic tourism Business News

TAT and AIS launch travel campaign to boost domestic tourism

3 hours ago
Thai actress reveals series of assaults by ex-boyfriend with police ties Bangkok News

Thai actress reveals series of assaults by ex-boyfriend with police ties

3 hours ago
Aussie drunk smashes rescue booth in Pattaya, caught on CCTV Pattaya News

Aussie drunk smashes rescue booth in Pattaya, caught on CCTV

3 hours ago
New plant species discovered at Phu Kradueng National Park Thailand News

New plant species discovered at Phu Kradueng National Park

4 hours ago
Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket Phuket News

Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket

4 hours ago
Pickup driver accused of tailgating motorcyclist, causing fatal crash Road deaths

Pickup driver accused of tailgating motorcyclist, causing fatal crash

4 hours ago
Thai defence minister warns of potential future coup Thailand News

Thai defence minister warns of potential future coup

4 hours ago
TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered Business News

TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered

5 hours ago
Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM Thailand News

Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM

5 hours ago
Kao Thailand: Recycled furniture for border patrol police schools Environment News

Kao Thailand: Recycled furniture for border patrol police schools

8 hours ago
Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend Thailand News

Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend

21 hours ago
Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout Thailand News

Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout

21 hours ago
Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up Business News

Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up

21 hours ago
&#8216;Secret Club&#8217; busted: spa runs prostitution targeting gay clients Thailand News

‘Secret Club’ busted: spa runs prostitution targeting gay clients

22 hours ago
Better Pattaya plan unites business leaders for greener future Pattaya News

Better Pattaya plan unites business leaders for greener future

22 hours ago
China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels Phuket News

China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels

22 hours ago
Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal Bangkok News

Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal

22 hours ago
Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations Crime News

Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations

23 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal23 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 23, 2025
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Chon Buri monk caught with drugs after positive urine test

Chon Buri monk caught with drugs after positive urine test

4 days ago
Mysterious blaze engulfs BMW X3 in Chon Buri home

Mysterious blaze engulfs BMW X3 in Chon Buri home

4 days ago
Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks

Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks

5 days ago
Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x