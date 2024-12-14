British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A muscular British man was apprehended for his involvement in a series of daring gold chain snatches from tourists in Pattaya. Despite denying the accusations, CCTV footage and witness testimonies have implicated him in the crimes.

The arrest took place at 4.30pm yesterday, December 13, when Thananon Athipansri, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, along with the Provincial Investigation Unit and the Transnational Crime Suppression Centre, detained the 31 year old British national at his residence in Bang Sare, Sattahip district, Chon Buri. The suspect was accused of robbing Iranian and Indian tourists of gold necklaces.

The British man refused to cooperate with the police during questioning. However, due to compelling evidence, he was handed over to the investigating officers to face charges of nighttime robbery using a vehicle. The police are now expanding their investigation to capture his accomplice, who remains at large.

The incidents began on December 8, around 10pm, when the robbery of an Iranian tourist occurred in Soi Buakhao. CCTV cameras captured images of the suspect riding pillion on a motorbike driven by his accomplice. Both men wore balaclavas to conceal their identities. The footage shows the suspect dismounting the bike, grabbing the victim’s necklace, and fleeing to the waiting motorcycle.

Four days later, on December 12, shortly after midnight, a similar incident took place involving an Indian tourist. The suspect and his accomplice targeted the victim near Soi Yensabai. The Indian tourist had just parked his motorbike when the robber snatched his gold chain, valued at over 200,000 baht, and escaped.

“The investigation led us to ascertain the identity of one of the culprits as a British national residing in Bang Sare.”

The diligent efforts of the investigation team led to the swift identification and capture of the suspect at his lodging.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect’s accomplice, who is believed to be hiding in the vicinity. Police officials are optimistic about making further arrests soon, drawing on the evidence collected from CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

Pattaya police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of all tourists in the region. They urge visitors to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to local law enforcement. As tourism continues to recover, maintaining a safe environment for all visitors remains a top priority for the police, reported KhaoSod.

