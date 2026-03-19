Thai woman reports missing accessories after Bangkok to Shanghai flight

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 19, 2026, 5:17 PM
111 2 minutes read
Thai woman reports missing accessories after Bangkok to Shanghai flight | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook Group/ เที่ยวเองเซี่ยงไฮ้ Shanghai

A Thai woman shared her experience online to warn other travellers after she said designer accessories went missing from her suitcase during a flight from Bangkok to China.

The woman posted in the Facebook group เที่ยวเองเซี่ยงไฮ้ Shanghai (travel to Shanghai on your own) on Monday, March 16. She said the incident happened on a trip from Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 5.

She explained that she flew with a well-known Chinese airline and checked in her suitcase. She acknowledged that she kept valuables, including expensive accessories, inside the suitcase along with clothes and personal items.

After arriving in Shanghai, she said her suitcase appeared to have been opened before it was returned to her. She did not check the contents immediately and continued to her hotel, where she later found that almost all accessories in an accessory box were missing.

She said the missing items included pieces and designer products from brands such as Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Human Made. She said only a bracelet and one side of a pair of earrings remained in the box.

Missing expensive accessories during Bangkok-Shanghai trip
Photo via Facebook Group/ เที่ยวเองเซี่ยงไฮ้ Shanghai

The woman said she contacted Shanghai Pudong Airport and attempted to file a report with Chinese police. However, she claimed officers declined to accept her complaint, saying the suitcase theft appeared to have happened in Thailand. She said police advised her to contact the airline directly.

She said the airline provided her with a document for further processing and stated that, based on X-ray images from Suvarnabhumi Airport, the accessories appeared to have been missing before the suitcase was loaded.

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The woman said she was disappointed with how the airline handled the case. She claimed the airline asked her to prove she owned the missing accessories and also issued an incorrect document, listing the matter as suitcase damage rather than valuable loss.

Luggage theft during flight from Bangkok to Shanghai
Photo via Facebook Group/ เที่ยวเองเซี่ยงไฮ้ Shanghai

She said the airline agreed to pay compensation if police issued an order. She added that her main concern was what happened to her suitcase rather than the value of the loss, saying she did not want the same situation to happen to others.

Many Thai social media users reportedly agreed with the Chinese police and the airline that the theft likely occurred at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The official Facebook page of Suvarnabhumi Airport also responded to the post, saying investigations are underway.

The woman said she would take legal action against the agencies involved to the fullest extent if the investigation did not clearly resolve the case. Some users who said they had similar experiences offered support, but warned that it is unlikely that she would recover the items or receive compensation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 19, 2026, 5:17 PM
111 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.