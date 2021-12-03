Connect with us

Thailand

Tourism minister tells the public “not to worry” about Omicron

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakit Prakarn. Photo/ MOTS.
Don’t worry… Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister says everything is under control (as the government always says) and Omicron has not been detected in the country. Minister Phiphat Ratchakit Prakarn says the Public Health Ministry is keeping track of all tourists from high-risk countries, including the 330 tourists from eight African countries with a high risk of Omicron variant.

The minister said they all are admitted to a 14 day quarantine and will be subject to three RT-PCR tests. Between November 15 and 27, 252 tourists arrived under Thailand’s sandbox scheme and 78 under the quarantine scheme.

“We are still able to keep it under control.”

He added that there is no concern for Omicron because no one in Thailand has tested positive for the strain so far. He also urged people not to be concerned about travellers from the eight high-risk African countries because they are under the control of the Immigration Bureau.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

 

image
Pinetree
2021-12-03 17:44
oh. that's okay then. I was starting to get concerned until i read this, from a major reliable and knowledgeable source, like a sports minister .
image
Jason
2021-12-03 17:56
Oh Dear... contrast this with the PM's guarantee that he will shut everything down if Omicron comes to Thailand....
image
Nipral
2021-12-03 18:57
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
image
Malc-Thai
2021-12-03 19:56
He Looks and sounds very similar to that minister, that said 'there's no problem with sea food' after a covid outbreak in samut prakan, as he tucked into a juicy prawn, then not seen again after spending weeks in the…
image
DiJoDavO
2021-12-03 20:07
Even if it enters Thailand, we still don't need to worry as all the reports said that it's very very mild. Unlike the news who are posting titles like OMICRON, the destroyer of the world is here and spreads FAST…




