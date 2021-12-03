Tourism minister tells the public “not to worry” about Omicron

Don’t worry… Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister says everything is under control (as the government always says) and Omicron has not been detected in the country. Minister Phiphat Ratchakit Prakarn says the Public Health Ministry is keeping track of all tourists from high-risk countries, including the 330 tourists from eight African countries with a high risk of Omicron variant.

The minister said they all are admitted to a 14 day quarantine and will be subject to three RT-PCR tests. Between November 15 and 27, 252 tourists arrived under Thailand’s sandbox scheme and 78 under the quarantine scheme.

“We are still able to keep it under control.”

He added that there is no concern for Omicron because no one in Thailand has tested positive for the strain so far. He also urged people not to be concerned about travellers from the eight high-risk African countries because they are under the control of the Immigration Bureau.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand