Thailand Tourism Festival held in Bangkok from March 28

The 42nd Thailand Tourism Festival will be held from March 28 to April 1 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok.

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this year’s festival promises a spectacle of unparalleled experiences, blending tradition with innovation and sustainability.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that the Thailand Tourism Festival 2024 will incorporate distinctive identities and attractions from five regions to inspire travellers to explore new travel experiences across the country.

With a focus on sustainability, the event is launching its Zero Waste to Landfills initiative for the second time, in partnership with key organisations to manage waste effectively. Last year’s initiative successfully diverted tonnes of waste from landfills, reducing carbon emissions significantly.

From the Amazing Thailand Zone boasting cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) experiences to the enchanting Faithival Northern Village celebrating local traditions, visitors can expect a cornucopia of delights across nine immersive zones. Highlights include LED screenings, traditional performances, culinary delights, and interactive DIY activities.

The Thai Tourism Alliances Zone will showcase stories from TAT’s partners, offering special deals and discounts on tourism products and services, while the Main Stage will host an array of cultural performances and entertainment, reported Pattaya Mail.

Embracing responsible tourism, the Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs) Zone will underscore TAT’s commitment to sustainability initiatives, promoting a greener future for tourism.

For more information, contact the TAT Contact Center at 1672 Travel Buddy.

In related news, the international travel industry experienced a significant rebound last year, following the implementation of visa-free policies by various governments. These policies aimed to rejuvenate their ailing economies through the influx of spending by foreign tourists.

Thailand witnessed 28 million arrivals in 2023 largely due to the strong performance in the last quarter.

In other news, the national commander of the Tourist Police, Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phueakam, and Police Major General Manat Sriwongsa, Deputy Commander of the Immigration Bureau, arrived in Phuket on Wednesday in a bid to enhance the safety of tourists visiting the popular holiday destination.