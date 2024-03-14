Phuket ramps up tourist security measures ahead of visa-free travel

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

The national commander of the Tourist Police, Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phueakam, and Police Major General Manat Sriwongsa, Deputy Commander of the Immigration Bureau, arrived in Phuket yesterday in a bid to enhance the safety and convenience for tourists visiting the popular holiday destination.

The visit saw them accompanied by Police Major General Phopphon Chakkaphak, Commander of Tourist Police Division 3. The high-ranking officials were in town to strategise and implement measures aimed at boosting confidence among tourists and preserving the integrity of Thailand’s booming tourism industry.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira explained that the national police commander, Police General Torsak Sukwimol, recently convened a meeting with top-ranking officers from the Tourist Police and the Immigration Bureau. The discussion centred on measures to ensure the safety of the increasing number of tourists visiting Thailand, especially in light of the recent implementation of visa-free measures by the government.

Phuket alone is set to welcome over a million foreign visitors in 2024, according to Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira. In response, Pol. Gen. Torsak has stressed the need for collective action among all police units to prevent and suppress any illegal activities perpetrated by foreigners in the country.

Yesterday, at 3pm, Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira, Pol. Maj. Gen. Manat, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Phopphon met to sketch out policies and guidelines for seamless collaboration between the Tourist Police Headquarters and the Immigration Bureau. Their focus was to inspect and crack down on foreigners engaged in illicit activities within the Phuket Province, as per an official report of the visit.

By 5pm, the police commanders were joined by Li Chenglong, Head of the Office of the Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Phuket and Vice Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, and Thanakorn Musiktham, Advisor to the Honorary Consul of Mongolia for Phuket and Phang Nga. Together, they discussed methods to ensure the welfare of tourists.

Security measures

The officials took the opportunity to visit the Soi Rommanee and Thalang Road areas of Phuket Old Town, engaging in conversations with tourists to help build confidence in local security measures. They also endorsed the Tourist Police Hotline 1155, a 24-hour, multi-language support service for tourists requiring assistance.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is slated for an overnight stay in Phuket today. His schedule includes a meeting at Phuket International Airport, a media interaction, and a visit to meet tourists, business owners, and locals at Kamala Beach.

He will also tour the bustling nightlife street and join a briefing at the tourist security system Command and Control Centre at the Bangla police box in Patong. His Phuket visit will end with a return flight to Bangkok at 10am tomorrow.