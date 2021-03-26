Thailand
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
https://youtu.be/xMNHwh_ab5M
Thailand has reported its first death of a Covid vaccine patient. An investigation has been launched by the Public Health Ministry, but health officials suspect the death is not related to the vaccine and that the death is from natural causes.
10 days after being injected with the vaccine, a 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture. Apparently the patient has suffered chronic illness since birth. It’s unclear what the illness was, but the person needed regular treatment throughout their life. They recently underwent surgery, but the illness worsened and led to the patient’s death, according to deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control.
Whilst we’re on vaccines, the Food & Drug Administration have approved Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine for emergency use, making the single-dose injection the third vaccine approved for use in Thailand.
Bangkok’s deputy police chief says 11 activists who addressed participants at a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday will be charged. He says his officers have already identified 10 of the protest leaders and also plan to charge other participants who used loudspeakers or held up banners with insulting messages about the monarchy. He also added that any media outlet that broadcast such messages will also be prosecuted.
A Thai lingerie manufacturer must pay workers that were laid off without compensation, according to the Labour Protection and Welfare Office. More than 1200 employees of Brilliant Alliance Thai Global received no warning when the factory suddenly closed in Samut Prakan province on March 10.
Hundreds of Burmese refugees are fleeing to Thailand in a risky bid to escape the Burmese army, which seized control of the elected government in a coup on February 1. The Royal Thai Army has set up temporary camps to deal with the massive influx of immigrants, but since Thailand is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, the immigrants are subject to being arrested and sent back home.
A 34 year old Siamese cat in Chanthaburi in the east of Thailand is the oldest living cat in the world, well that’s according to the locals. The cat, known as “Great Grandmother Wad,” is still very strong, but has some trouble walking and her memory isn’t the best, according to her owner who’s says… she’s a bit senile.
Finally, The Thaiger has relaunched its website today… a bit of a spit and polish to the front page after a few years. One of the biggest changes is the addition of services that expats and tourists may be looking for. But all the news is still there, both on the front page and also if you click NEWS along the top you’ll be taken to all the main stories as usual. We’re also upping our rate of news stories so you’ll see more diversity in the content as we stretch our wings beyond the borders of Thailand in the next few months.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study says
Cannabis may help ease and reduce lung inflammation for Covid-19 patients, according to a recent study. Researchers say the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, cannabinol, or CBD, has anti-inflammatory properties.
More research should be done on how CBD and treating severe lung inflammation from the coronavirus, according to researchers from University of Nebraska and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute indicates. Their recent peer-reviewed article in the latest issue of Brain, Behavior, and Immunity investigates cannabis’ anti-inflammatory qualities.
Covid-19 can cause inflammation that leads to pneumonia which can clog lungs and cause breathing difficulties, an often deadly symptom of the coronavirus. This is why researchers are emphasizing anti-inflammatory treatments for infected patients.
There are drug treatments like Tocilizumab that clears patients’ lungs with a 90% success rate, but the side effects are harsh, including the risk of coronary artery disease and pancreas inflammations. Cannabis may be a key solution since it doesn’t carry such severe negative side effects.
The CBD treatment made from cannabis does not carry the same effects of THC or smoking marijuana would, though THC has also been shown to be anti-inflammatory but is with more side effects. Cannabis already carries FDA approval, even being used for children with intractable epilepsy.
Aside from anti-inflammatory use, CBD also reduces several factors that contribute to severe Covid-19 cases and also increases proteins that prevent the virus from replicating by activating immune cells. Previous studies with asthmatic animals showed CBD reduced airway inflammation as well as pulmonary fibrosis, which can be an after-effect of Covid-19 damaging and scarring lung tissue causing breathing problems.
The cannabis study on lung inflammation shows that doses up to 1500 mg a day were safe for up to 2 weeks. The researchers also noted that as an added bonus CBD reduces anxiety, something very useful for the stress of life during a pandemic. Helpfully, cannabis was recently legalized in Thailand and the government has been drafting regulations on importing it.
While the article doesn’t directly link cannabis as a treatment for Covid-19, the evidence on CBD’s effect on lung inflammation, a dangerous symptom of coronavirus, makes further research worthwhile. The researchers urge further research to experiment if cannabis can be directly incorporated into Covid-19 treatment to help with inflammation and anxiety too.
SOURCE: Forbes
Thailand
134 new Covid cases, 6 imported- Covid-19 Update
Thailand is reporting 134 new cases of Covid-19 today, raising the total number to 28,577 with 0 new deaths. 128 of the newly reported cases are locally-acquired, while 6 are imported. Bangkok reported the largest number of cases at 98, with 82 being found through pro-active testing and 16 being found amongst those in hospitals.
Samut Sakhon, the centre of Thailand’s second wave of the virus, reported 17 new cases, while Samut Prakan and Tak provinces each reported 5 new cases. Samut Songkhram reported 2, and Pathum Thani reported 1. The death toll from Covid has remain unchanged at 92.
In other news, the deputy comissioner of the Immigration Bureau, says 7 more illegal immigrants have tested positive for the virus, raising the total amount of cases found at the Immigration’s Bang Khen district detention centre to 400. Currently there are 554 allegedly illegal immigrants detained at the detention centre, while the Suan Plu detention centre has almost 900 currently detained.
99 of the infected immigrants are under observation at the police field hospital in Bangkok. Authorities say the spread of infections was partly attributed to cramped conditions inside the centres and they have stopped accepting new detainees to control the spread of the virus.
Sompong Chingduang, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, says the infected people were isolated and sent to a facility in Nonthaburi province. Those who did not test positive for the virus are either being repatriated or sent to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.
“The Immigration Bureau deployed police to guard the field hospital around the clock and disease-control measures of the Public Health Ministry are strictly implemented to prevent a spread.”
Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, says most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic or only displayed minor symptoms. The original group that infected the facility were transferred from a facility in the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat province in the deep south of Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
As His Majesty King and Her Majesty The Queen drove down to the Suphan Buri for a ceremony, many kept note of the license plate number of the royal family’s Rolls Royce, 1992, hoping to find a ticket with the same numbers before the next Thai government lottery on April 1.
On The Thaiger’s Thai-language site, a story on the royal license plate number went viral. Yesterday, the page reached 20,000 views, far above the daily average of 1,000 views per page for the Thai-language site. Anything regarding the lottery, even the lottery in Vietnam, draws tons of traffic. And twice a month, when it’s time to announce the Thai lottery ticket numbers, the page views skyrocket.
Just about any numbers related to a significant event can get Thais scrambling to buy lottery tickets. When PM Prayut Chan-o-cha got jabbed with the AstraZeneca vaccine, kicking off Thailand’s Covid-19 immunisation plan, many watched Prayut’s health check, which was live streamed on Facebook, and kept note of the prime minister’s weight, blood pressure and even the time of injection.
The Thaiger’s Thai-language site even wrote a story with the number’s related to Prayut’s vaccination. They even recommended numbers 1, 5 and 8 for the March 16 lottery day… although the prediction ended up being wrong.
Here’s what they wrote:
83.1~84 – Weight
157/88 – Pressure
509 – Lot No.
08.43 – Injection time
16 – The date of the first injection.
25 – The date of the second injection.
