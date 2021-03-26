Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event | Thaiger

image
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event

Published 

25 mins ago

 on 

Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend's Pattaya Colorful event

Pattaya is rounding up homeless people ahead of its Pattaya Colorful event this weekend after locals complained. Officers from the Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Division, along with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division inspected and interviewed homeless people and beggars on Pattaya Walking Street, Pattaya Second Road, Pattaya Beach and Soi Buakhow last night.

Officials say most of the beggars are foreign migrants with many overstaying their visas or not having legal permission to stay in Thailand. The roundup comes after multiple complaints from business operators, local tourists and residents on Pattaya Walking Street and Beach Road. They launched formal complaints to Pattaya City authorities saying they have seen a dramatic increase in beggars, with many having small children.

15 homeless people were detained and transferred to Pattaya City Hall, while those with alleged mental health problems were taken to the Banglamung Hospital for treatment. Officials reiterated that they were treating the homeless with respect by offering many of them a place to stay at the local homeless shelter and giving them medical and mental health aide.

The ‘PATTAYA COLORFUL Festival 2021’ is a 2 day event that starts today and lasts through tomorrow on Pattaya Beach. The Pattaya Cultural Council and Pattaya City are sponsoring the event that is being held in front of Central Festival.

Mana Yaprakam, the president of the Pattaya Cultural Council told The Pattaya News, “The event is aimed to encourage people to conserve the beautiful Thai culture and environment.”

“This will also support a good tourism image and generate more income to local businesses and local communities after the Covid-19 pandemic relief in the ‘New Normal’ tourism style.”

“People are invited to join in the event which is totally free admission, however will need to wear masks and take Covid-19 precautions.”

The event is featuring local art, cuisines, music and other types of entertainment for those who wish to partake.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

