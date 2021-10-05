Thailand floods update, New anti-viral Covid drug, Facebook outage | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 103

In today’s episode Jay and Tim talk about Thailand opening to everyone in the world, a new anti viral covid 19 drug coming to Thailand, Floods update and Facebook not working.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on