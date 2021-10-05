Phuket “Sandbox” slow start for tourism; Philippines police investigated over “war on drugs” | Thailand Top Stories | October 5 |Caitlin gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and Southeast Asia: Phuket Sandbox slowly reviving the tourism industry, Police seek court approval to extend detention for American rape suspect, Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating man to death in self-defence, Philippines government to investigate 154 police over “war on drugs,” Bali airport to reopen for international flights.

