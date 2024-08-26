Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 44 provinces

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Today’s weather forecast from the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) warns of increased rainfall across 44 provinces, with heavy rain expected in 70% of these areas. Citizens are advised to be cautious of sudden flooding and flash floods.

The TMD predicted that Thailand will experience increased rainfall, with heavy rain in some areas, particularly in the upper northern region and the western part of the southern region.

This situation arises due to the monsoon trough passing through the upper northern region and upper Laos, extending into a low-pressure area in upper Vietnam. Additionally, the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand has intensified to a moderate level.

Residents in affected areas are urged to exercise caution as heavy to very heavy rain could lead to sudden flooding and flash floods, especially in slopes near waterways and low-lying regions.

In the Andaman Sea, particularly from Phang Nga province upwards, and in the upper Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds are expected, with waves reaching heights of 1 to 2 metres. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves could exceed two metres. Mariners should proceed with caution and avoid navigating in stormy areas.

In the northern region, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with very heavy rain in some places, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius (°C) at the lowest to 31 to 35 °C at the highest. Southwest winds will blow at speeds of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h).

Regional updates

The northeastern region will see thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some locations, such as Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buriram. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 °C at the lowest to 31 to 35 °C at the highest. Southwest winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h.

In the central region, thunderstorms are predicted in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, including Lopburi, Saraburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C at the lowest to 34 to 36 °C at the highest. Southwest winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h.

The eastern region will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 24 to 27 °C at the lowest to 31 to 35 °C at the highest. Southwest winds will blow at speeds of 15 to 35 km/h. The sea will have waves of 1 to 2 metres, with waves exceeding 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

In the southern region (east coast), thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, including Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Yala. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 °C at the lowest to 31 to 35 °C at the highest. Southwest winds will blow at speeds of 15 to 35 km/h. The sea will have waves of about 1 metre, and in areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves will reach 1 to 2 metres.

In the southern region (west coast), thunderstorms are predicted in 80% of the area, with very heavy rain in some places, including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25 °C at the lowest to 28 to 31 °C at the highest. From Phang Nga province upwards, southwest winds will blow at speeds of 15 to 35 km/h, with waves of 1 to 2 metres.

In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves will exceed 2 metres. From Phuket province downwards, southwest winds will blow at speeds of 15 to 30 km/h, with waves of about one metre. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves will exceed two metres.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places. Temperatures will range from 25 to 28 °C at the lowest to 33 to 35 °C at the highest. Southwest winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h.