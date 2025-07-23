Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom

Suspect linked to prior cases in Chon Buri still walking free

Thai man secretly filmed while showering at Bang Saen Beach bathroom
The bathroom where the incident took place. | Photo via Facebook/ ชอบจัง บางแสน

A Thai man issued a warning to beachgoers after he was secretly filmed while showering in a public bathroom near Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri on Sunday, July 20.

The victim shared the details of the incident with the local Facebook page Chop Jung Bang Saen yesterday, July 22. He described the suspect as a short, chubby man with glasses.

According to the victim, he visited Bang Saen Beach with his sister and girlfriend. After swimming in the sea, they went to take a shower at a nearby public bathroom. He allowed his sister and girlfriend to shower first while he waited outside.

He stated that, while waiting, he did not see anyone enter the male bathroom and believed he was the only person there.

After entering the shower room and undressing, he began to feel as though someone was watching him. He noticed a slight movement in the corner of the room but dismissed it as a hallucination due to lack of sleep.

Public bathroom
Photo by ElenaPhoto via Canva

He continued showering but soon experienced the same unsettling sensation. At that point, he saw a mobile phone phone camera being discreetly from the neighbouring shower stall. He quickly dressed and left the stall to speak with the caretaker, asking whether anyone had exited the bathroom recently.

The caretaker said no one had left, prompting the man to search each stall inside. He then encountered the suspect, who did not appear to have showered, emerging from the adjacent stall.

The victim demanded to inspect the man’s phone but initially found nothing suspicious. However, upon checking the “Recently Deleted” folder, he discovered several explicit videos that were secretly recorded in the bathroom.

Bang Saen Beach Chon Buri
Bang Saen Beach | Photo by Tuayai via Canva

According to the victim, the suspect forcibly snatched the phone back after realising he accessed the deleted videos. None of the videos featured him, meaning he was unable to file a police complaint at that time.

The Facebook page reported that the same man had previously been caught filming people in other public bathrooms. The victim called on bathroom operators to redesign public restrooms with fully enclosed walls to prevent such voyeuristic acts.

The suspect remains at large as no victims have officially filed a police report. The Facebook page urged anyone who experienced a similar incident to pursue legal action rather than remaining silent.

