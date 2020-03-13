Thai stock exchange pulls 30 minute circuit breaker | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai stock exchange pulls 30 minute circuit breaker
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) had pulled a 30 minute “circuit breaker” to suspend trade between 9:59 and 10:29am leading to a fall at 11am, when the SET fell by 78.95 points, or 7.08%, to 1,035.96. Foreign investors made net sales of 1.929 billion baht in the stock market and 13.646 billion in the bond market. Most global stock prices also dropped resulting from uncertainty among investors following the Covid-19 outbreak, which has heated up recently in Europe and the US.
A stock analyst at Krungsri Securities said, “the SET had pulled the circuit breaker due to foreign investors selling off their stocks after the US President Donald Trump had suspended travel from European nations for 30 days”.
“We advise investors who cannot take risks to hold cash and monitor the situation, while those who can take risks should buy stocks for short-term profit-taking, especially stocks whose price has fallen sharply and pay high dividends regularly.”
The analyst recommended three groups of stocks for investors…
● Defensive stocks which pay high dividends, such as ADVANC, INTUCH, and TTW.
● Retail stocks, which gained buying power after the government returned the electricity metre insurance for a total amount of Bt30 billion, such as CPALL, HMPRO, and BJC.
● Financial stocks, which gain benefit from the interest rate cut, such as MTC, SAWAD, and KTC.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
Coronavirus
Amazon cafe suspends ‘bring your own cup’ campaign
Thai coffee shop chain ‘Amazon’ announced today the suspension of their promotional campaign called “Café Amazon for Earth” which was aiming to reduce plastic waste by allowing customers to bring their personal cup when buying a beverage and receive a discount of 5 baht.
The company says the decision to end the promotion was made to increase customers’ awareness to prevent the possible spreading of Covid-19 which might come from personal cups being brought to the shop. The campaign was scheduled to run throughout April at all branches nationwide.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
Business
Thai Airways president and Suvarnabhumi chief resign
Two of Thailand’s most prominent aviation bosses have thrown in the towel, citing the Thai government’s bungling of the Covid-19 coronavirus situation. Both resignations happened yesterday.
The president of Thai Airways, Sumeth Damrongchaitham, resigned yesterday afternoon. That corporate bombshell was closely followed by the resignation of the director of Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Sutheerawat Suwannawat. At this stage the Thai government has not responded to the high profile resignations.
Both Thai Airways and Suvarnabhumi have been on the frontline of managing the government’s botched implementation of travel restrictions, punctuated with changes of mind and reversals of policy announcements relating to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. The situation has caused a messy blancmange of ministerial announcements, contradictions, non-clarifying clarifications and confusion for domestic and international travellers.
The Thai Airway’s president, sorry… the FORMER Thai Airways president, didn’t clarify why he resigned, but Thai media report sources within the airline as saying that he was disappointed by “a lack of assistance from the Thai Ministry of Transport in containing the virus”.
Sumeth’s mid-afternoon resignation was confirmed in a formal letter from the national airline to the Thai Stock Exchange. He has overseen a tumultuous time for the national carrier – last year registering losses of 12 billion baht.
The Airports of Thailand (AoT) chief Nitinai Sirismatthakarn confirmed the Suvarnabhumi Airport director’s resignation during a media conference.
“Sutheerawat made the decision to take personal responsibility over the escape of 80 workers from South Korea from a health checkpoint at the airport last week. Nearly all of the workers have since turned themselves in.”
But Khaosod are reporting that Sutheerawat was “disheartened by refusal from other agencies, from the military and immigration to Ministry of Health, to cooperate with the airport in screening passengers for the virus.”
“There was no coordination as agreed in meetings.”
According to the source, there’s also shortage of face masks for staff at Suvarnabhumi Airport tasked with screening passengers who might have the coronavirus.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Business
Gold mining company found guilty for avoiding environmental report
Former director-general of the Department of Primary Industries and Mines Somkiat Phuthongchaiyarit, has been found guilty of colluding with five other parties for trying to avoid the mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).
Secretary-general Worawit Sukboon of The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) says…
“All 6 members had a hand in the unlawful approval of a request by Akara Mining Company (or Akara Resources Plc) to expand its second pond and shift it to a new location without having to conduct an EIA.”
Mr Somkiat, along with state officials Sattjawut Nakniyom, Chat Hongthiamchan and Khanthasak Khaengraeng, was found guilty of “dereliction of duty and serious misconduct” in connection with trying to doge the EIA. The NACC found insufficient evidence to find the fifth suspect, Khamphu Khunarak, guilty.
Akara Mining Company and Pakon Sukhum, a former managing director of Akara Mining Company, the sixth and the seventh suspects of the investigation, were also found guilty of supporting and colluding with the three officials.
Secretary-general Worawit Sukboon said that Akara Mining Company had changed the size and location of its second tailings pond, after failing to acquire a plot of land that was reserved in its previously EIA-approved construction plan.
“The mining company then sent a letter to the provincial industry office asking to change the construction plan and location of its second tailings pond. The mining company then wanted the approval without having to submit a new EIA report, the new tailings pond also was much larger at 1,351 rai”.
“Based on previously uncovered evidence, the NACC says it is convinced this new pond contains cyanide and several other toxic chemicals used in gold mining, and will have a negative impact on the environment, which is why the company did not want to conduct an EIA.
“Their acts were seen as colluding in an unlawful activity that would possibly pose a threat to the environment and natural resources.”
SOURCE: Bangkok post
