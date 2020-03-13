Friday the 13th: Thai bourse uses “circuit breaker” as coronavirus batters Thai stocks | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Friday the 13th: Thai bourse uses “circuit breaker” as coronavirus batters Thai stocks
The Stock exchange of Thailand (SET) pulled the “circuit breaker” for the second time in as many days, to suspend trade between 9:59 and 10:29am after the index fell by over 10% this morning. A stock analyst at Krungsri Securities said that move was due to panic selling after US President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe for 30 days, and the number of confirmed of Covid-19 infections in Thailand increased to 75.
“Foreign investors made net sales of Bt1.929 billion in the stock market and Bt13.646 billion in the bond market, while there are 28,243 net long TFEX contracts.”
The analyst says he expects the SET Index to slide to between 1,050 and 1,080, due to lack of any positive sentiment, causing trading to follow global trends.
“Most global stocks dropped due to uncertainty among investors following the Covid-19 outbreak, which has intensified in Europe and the US.”
“We advise investors who cannot take risks to hold cash and monitor the situation, while those who can take risks should buy stocks for short-term profit taking, especially stocks whose price have fallen sharply and pay high dividends regularly.”
Given the current situation, the analyst recommend three groups of stocks:
- Defensive stocks which pay high dividends, such as ADVANC, INTUCH, and TTW.
- Retail stocks, which gained buying power after the government returned the electricity metre insurance for a total amount of 30 billion baht, such as CPALL, HMPRO, and BJC.
- Financial stocks, which benefit from the interest rate cut, such as MTC, SAWAD, and KTC.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Amazon cafe suspends ‘bring your own cup’ campaign
Thai coffee shop chain ‘Amazon’ announced today the suspension of their promotional campaign called “Café Amazon for Earth” which was aiming to reduce plastic waste by allowing customers to bring their personal cup when buying a beverage and receive a discount of 5 baht.
The company says the decision to end the promotion was made to increase customers’ awareness to prevent the possible spreading of Covid-19 which might come from personal cups being brought to the shop. The campaign was scheduled to run throughout April at all branches nationwide.
SOURCE: nationthailand.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Thailand’s virus testing goes to the next level
There are currently 35 labs in Thailand that can test up to 200 specimens daily, and 20 more are expected to open soon. But there’s now a “superlab” that can perform 4000 tests per day. The facility, unveiled today by the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Sciences, will use the Rapid Polymerase Chain reaction method of testing. A department official says a large quantity of the chemicals needed for the rapid testing will be imported next week.
Also expected to be available starting next month, once it’s cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, is a 15 minute “Rapid Medic Kit” also developed by the department. It scans blood taken from the fingertip or mucus swabbed from the throat and provides results within minutes.
The kit will cost about 1000 baht, while a lab test can cost 3000 baht or more. Several Thai hospitals are developing their own version of test kits.
The Commerce Ministry has meanwhile asked the Chinese government for 1.8 million surgical masks and N95 masks, as supplies for medical personnel are being depleted amid high public demand, due both to the virus and to heavy urban air pollution.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Covid-19 reaching ‘stage 3’ in Thailand
Yesterday The public Health Ministry insisted that the country was yet to enter Stage 3 of the covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. Despite the discovery of a new cluster of infections, the number of cases still remains at 70.
(Update: 5 new cases were announced on Friday morning)
The permanent secretary for public health, Dr Sukhum Kanchannaphimai reports some cases can be classified as “super spreaders’, saying that “the Hong-Kong incident on February 27 and 29, where the patients and over 50 members of their families had been thoroughly tested, are now safe and under observation”.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has yet to reach Stage 3 in Thailand”, defined as “rapidly spreading with considerable patient numbers at the community level”.
“We are trying to prevent Thailand from entering the third phase of the outbreak”.
SOURCE: bangkokpost.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Thailand News Today, Friday, March 13, 2020 – Daily TV News
Amazon cafe suspends ‘bring your own cup’ campaign
Thailand’s virus testing goes to the next level
Russian overstayer busted for drugs in Pattaya
Thai stock exchange pulls 30 minute circuit breaker
Friday the 13th: Thai bourse uses “circuit breaker” as coronavirus batters Thai stocks
Serial thief who robbed Russian couple at knifepoint in Pattaya re-arrested
Covid-19 reaching ‘stage 3’ in Thailand
Thousands laid off, millions of baht lost as Chiang Mai elephant camps close
“Little ghosts” going home
Thailand confirms five new coronavirus cases
Tuk-tuk driver assaults Grab driver in Bangkok
Government cancels cancellation of visa-on-arrival, visa-free travel
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
China says US military may have brought virus to China
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus
- Coronavirus1 day ago
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
- Coronavirus2 days ago
All arriving passengers now required to provide additional contact info
- Asia2 days ago
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
- Asia3 days ago
Thai Airways passengers, flying from ‘at risk’ destinations, now require health certificates
- Northern Thailand3 days ago
Hotting up in northern Thailand
- Patong3 days ago
Frenchman found hanged at Patong hotel
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO