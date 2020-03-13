Russian overstayer busted for drugs in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Russian overstayer busted for drugs in Pattaya
Chon Buri Provincial Police arrested a Russian man today in relation to a visa overstay and reports that he was selling narcotics to tourists, predominantly visiting East Europeans at bars and nightclubs in Pattaya’s Walking Street. Russian national Maxim Kurbatov, aged 33, barefoot, shirtless and visibly intoxicated, was swooped on by several officers outside his rented house, along with two equally intoxicated Russian women in South Pattaya.
A raid of the property uncovered a great deal of drug paraphernalia and large quantities of packaging for Ritalin and other over-the-counter medications that Kurbatov appeared to be selling as methamphetamine and cocaine to tourists.
Despite the alarming discovery, police announced no narcotic charges were laid, even despite a small amount of marijuana. However, Kurbatov, who entered the Kingdom on March 24, 2015 on a 60 day visa will be processed for deportation for a 1,755 day visa overstay.
Police thanked the two Russian women for their cooperation and sent them home, with the advice to be more mindful of whom they houseshare with in future.
Crime
Serial thief who robbed Russian couple at knifepoint in Pattaya re-arrested
Police in Pattaya have re-arrested a thief who was involved in a robbery and knife attack on a Russian couple five years ago. A team of Pattaya City Police arrested 29 year old Thai national “Manat” yesterday afternoon.
Another Thai man, 60 year old Niphon Meechaiyo, was also arrested for buying stolen items and allegedly fencing them. Police seized six mobile phones, an iPad, a laptop computer, a watch, three car keys and two bottles of imported wine.
The arrests come after police received multiple reports of burglaries.
While processing Manat, police discovered that five years ago he robbed and attacked a Russian couple with a knife. He served four years in prison and was only released late last year.
He faces multiple charges of theft.
Tourism
Old “falangs” are Pattaya beach vendors’ lifeline in coronavirus downturn
Old expats and Thais are the only thing keeping Pattaya beach vendor in business, through the coronavirus tourism downturn. One vendor, Pha Aree, who has been renting beach chairs and umbrellas for 30 years, says she’s survived more than her share of crises, the tourism downturns during the 2004 tsunami, SARS, political strife and numerous military coups.
She’ll get through Covid-19, too, she says
Even though the Chinese have disappeared and other tourists canceled plans to visit Pattaya, her regular customers, older Europeans who come to Pattaya for months at a time, remain. Every day day the old “farangs” arrive to sun themselves.
Pha says Pattaya remains a popular destination for Thais from Bangkok and nearby provinces, and she can still depend on families and groups arriving during holidays.
She’s happy to point out that her her prices remain reasonable, with a day’s chair rental a 100 baht or less and food selling for 80 baht or less per dish.
Crime
Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction
A police officer and four local police volunteers been arrested for extortion and abduction in Pattaya. Captain Wuttikorn Plodprong, a deputy investigator of the Pattaya City Police and the four volunteers for police were arrested Saturday, and are now in custody at the local remand prison.
The arrest comes after relatives of an accused drug dealer reported to the Chon Buri Provincial Police that the Pattaya City Police demanded 300,000 baht for the release of a man who was allegedly caught with 200 methamphetamine pills.
The Chon Buri police then conducted an investigation, leading to a sting operation in which they publicly arrested the suspects right in front of the Pattaya City Police Station.
A spokesman for the Royal Thai Police says they face “severe legal action with no leniency.”
