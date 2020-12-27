Thai returnee commits suicide from quarantine facility balcony | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai returnee commits suicide from quarantine facility balcony
A Thai returnee from South Korea has reportedly committed suicide off the balcony of her quarantine facility in Bang Kapi today. The woman, whose name has been withheld, allegedly leaped to her death off of the 8th storey of the facility, with her body landing on the 2nd storey.
The 51 year old woman tested negative for the virus initially and was completing a 14 day quarantine in the unnamed facility, located on Soi Rama IX 31 in Bangkok.
Hua Mak Police say the woman departed on a repatriation flight from South Korea at 11pm last Thursday and checked in at the hotel at 1:52am on the same night for her mandatory 14 day quarantine.
Recently, Thai migrant workers in South Korea have been spotlighted after many have been found deceased under mysterious circumstances. According to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, at least 522 Thais have died in the past 5 years, many from “unknown causes” according to data collected from the Thai embassy in Seoul through a freedom of information request. The majority of recorded deaths, some 84% are migrants, who are less likely to report abuse or have access to healthcare.
It is not clear whether the woman who returned from South Korea was a migrant worker, nor was the reason for her return made public.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Japan suspends entry for nonresident foreigners amidst new Covid variant
Japan is suspending nonresident foreign nationals from entering the country starting tomorrow through late January as a precaution to stop the spread of a new and possibly more transmissible strain of the Covid-19 virus.
Japanese citizens and foreign residents alike will also have to submit negative virus test results within 72 hours of departing to Japan from countries and territories where the new variant has been first reported and undergo tests upon arrival. Britain was the first country to report the new variant in Covid-19.
The government, however, says students and business people from 10 countries, which include Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan and South Korea, would not be affected by the suspension policy.
Earlier today, the government reported 2 more people to have been infected with the variant, with 1 being confirmed as the first domestically transmitted case. Tokyo has already banned entry to foreign nationals who have recently been to Britain and South Africa.
Tokyo had previously banned the entry of people from up to 159 counties and territories at one point amid the pandemic, but began on October 1 to conditionally allow entry from people worldwide who plan to stay in the country for more than 3 months for business and other approved purposes.
Japan will stop the issuance of new visas starting Monday, with those already obtaining visas being allowed to enter. However, anyone coming from Britain or South Africa within 14 days of applying for an entry permit will be excluded.
Last Friday, the government said 5 people under the age of 70 had been confirmed as infected with the new variant following their arrival from Britain.
Yesterday, Japan confirmed 3,881 coronavirus cases, and 47 deaths, marking the 4th straight day of reaching the highest daily amount of infections recorded since the virus pandemic began. In total, Japan’s number of virus cases stands at 219,070.
British health officials say the new strain, could be up to 70% more transmissible but there was no evidence of it being deadlier. Furthermore, they say the new strain hasn’t shown to be resistant of the vaccines.
The variant has also been reportedly found in Australia, France, Italy, Denmark, Singapore, Spain, Hong Kong and the Netherlands.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Rayong identifies 49 new local Covid cases today
Rayong, south of Chon Buri province, has declared 49 new local cases of Covid-19 today, bringing today’s total number of new cases nationwide to 170. Channa Iamsaeng, the Governor of Rayong province, has told AP that the new cases were recently confirmed by local authorities and have not yet been reported to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
Earlier today, there was news of the possibility of 49 more cases being confirmed, with that news now being confirmed. All patients are being reportedly transferred to the provincial medical centre where they will be quarantined and tested again, to rule out any first time false-positive tests.
Regarding the news of a gambling den, which saw a group testing positive for the virus, Police Major General Paphatdet says it was only a place where illegal gambling activities were taking place, and not an actual ‘den’.
“Only 7 people from a domestic gambling place, not den, were found positive for Covid-19, not 36 as claimed by several media channels yesterday but the number has reached 36 patients from transmission of the seven patients.”
Provincial police say they will also help public health officials in facilitating the screening process for Covid-19. They also say they will keep monitoring and take legal actions against illegal gambling activities in the province.
Rayong’s main city centre is about 40 kilometres south east of Pattaya.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket Governor warns face mask price gougers
Phuket’s Governor is warning profiteers against face mask price-gouging after news of a second wave of Covid-19 has rattled Thais. There has been 1 new case of Covid-19 reported this week. Governor Narong Woonciew says violators could face a fine of up to 100,000 baht or up to 5 years imprisonment.
Narong issued the order just a week after news of a Covid outbreak in the province of Samut Sakhon, which borders Bangkok.
“At the same time, some distributors may take the opportunity during the current situation to raise prices or take opportunities with the product, causing an effect on the quantity of products available so for their own commercial benefit, which may aggravate the public.”
“Under the order it is illegal for distributors to sell the basic “medical style” masks produced in the country at a retail price, including VAT, higher than 2.50 baht per piece.”
The order also noted that medical masks imported from abroad or other masks imported from abroad or manufactured in Thailand, except for masks made from cloth which can be recycled, are to be sold at an “affordable price.”
Such an affordable price would be determined by the following method: for wholesalers, markup on imported or locally produced masks, after the wholesale purchase cost, administrative and transportation costs, shall not exceed 10% of the total costs.
For distributors, markup, after administrative and transportation expenses, sales returns and other expenses are included, shall not exceed 10% of the price paid to the wholesaler.
For retailers, markup, after distribution cost, return on sales and other expenses are added, shall not exceed 23% of the price paid to the distributor, not including VAT.
The order makes it clear that any vendor found violating the order stands to face charges that carry a maximum penalty of a fine of up to 100,000 baht, up to 5 years imprisonment, or both.
Anyone who believe a vendor is taking advantage of customers by overcharging or otherwise are urged to report the vendor to the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office at 076 219 586 or the Department of Internal Trade Hotline 1569.
Alternatively, people can file complaints with the Damrongdharma Centre in Phuket (Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) by calling 076 213 203 or the hotline 1567.
SOURCE: The Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thai returnee commits suicide from quarantine facility balcony
Bangladesh moves towards relocating Rohingya refugees, UN denies involvement
3 people summonsed after allegedly attacking world-renowned Buri Ram dancer
Japan suspends entry for nonresident foreigners amidst new Covid variant
Rayong identifies 49 new local Covid cases today
Phuket Governor warns face mask price gougers
Red Bull heir ‘Boss’ has 6 more years until legally free of charges
Pro-democracy movement making little headway… monarchy’s powers remain untouched
Covid-19 cases in Thailand on Sunday, December 27
Arriving in Chiang Mai? Prepare to be checked.
12 months ago a number of “mysterious” respiratory cases came to the notice of a Chinese doctor
More pandemics to come if we don’t prepare for the future – WHO Chief
Thailand remembers the 16th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
Booze ban in Thailand? Not for now.
TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine “one stop shop” in Thailand
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand remembers the 16th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as “family”
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?
5 people in Bangkok among 427 new Covid-19 cases
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Phuket panics after fake Covid news posted on social media
Health officials confirm Phuket’s first case of local transmission in months
Thailand extends short-stay visas by 15 days to allow for quarantine period
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
Trending
- Events9 hours ago
Thailand remembers the 16th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No national lockdown, more than 25 provinces “at risk” of Covid-19
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok schools, nurseries, close for 12 days in bid to curtail Covid spread
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok cosmetic surgeon sentenced to prison for patient’s death
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Officials on the hunt for corrupt border guards blamed for Covid spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM to host Covid task force meeting as officials say no plans for national lockdown
- Bangkok3 days ago
The best places to see 2020 Christmas lights in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government urged to offer amnesty to illegal migrants and their employers