Bangladesh moves towards relocating Rohingya refugees, UN denies involvement | The Thaiger

World
Bangladesh moves towards relocating Rohingya refugees, UN denies involvement
Despite rights groups advising not to relocate Rohingya refugees anymore, Bangladesh is pressing on to move a 2nd group of refugees from Myanmar to the remote island of Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal this month.
The new group consists of about 1,000 refugees and is in addition to more than 1,600 refugees that were moved earlier this month, according to an unnamed official.
“They will be moved to Chittagong first and then to Bhasan Char, depending on the high tide.”
However, a deputy Bangladesh government official said they would not be sent against their will, as the relocation was voluntary. But, the UN says it has not been allowed to carry out a technical and safety assessment of Bhasan Char, an island that is prone to having floods in the Bay of Bengal. The UN further says it is not involved in the transfer of refugees to the area, a statement which is further concerning rights groups. Some refugee and humanitarian workers claim that the refugees are being coerced into relocating to the island, which only emerged from the sea a mere 20 years ago.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said earlier this month that the UN should first assess and verify how conducive the environment in Myanmar’s Rakhine state was for repatriating the refugees, before carrying out an assessment of Bhasan Char. However, most attempts at repatriating the Muslim minority group to their native country of Myanmar have failed as refugees continually say they are too scared to return over fears of continued violence against them.
Thailand has hosted Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in overcrowded camps with future prospect appearing bleak as the nation does not formally recognise refugees not grants them any rights.
Thailand
Thai returnee commits suicide from quarantine facility balcony
A Thai returnee from South Korea has reportedly committed suicide off the balcony of her quarantine facility in Bang Kapi today. The woman, whose name has been withheld, allegedly leaped to her death off of the 8th storey of the facility, with her body landing on the 2nd storey.
The 51 year old woman tested negative for the virus initially and was completing a 14 day quarantine in the unnamed facility, located on Soi Rama IX 31 in Bangkok.
Hua Mak Police say the woman departed on a repatriation flight from South Korea at 11pm last Thursday and checked in at the hotel at 1:52am on the same night for her mandatory 14 day quarantine.
Recently, Thai migrant workers in South Korea have been spotlighted after many have been found deceased under mysterious circumstances. According to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, at least 522 Thais have died in the past 5 years, many from “unknown causes” according to data collected from the Thai embassy in Seoul through a freedom of information request. The majority of recorded deaths, some 84% are migrants, who are less likely to report abuse or have access to healthcare.
It is not clear whether the woman who returned from South Korea was a migrant worker, nor was the reason for her return made public.
Crime
3 people summonsed after allegedly attacking world-renowned Buri Ram dancer
3 young men are being summonsed in connection with the assault of Nopparat Boonrat, a world-renowned dancer and Buri Ram native. Buri Ram is a north eastern province. The men, aged 20-23, whose names have been withheld at this stage, are accused of severely injuring Nopparat last Wednesday night at a restaurant in Lahan Sai district in this northeastern province.
Police say 2 of the 3 suspects were just released from jail after committing drug offenses when they joined a group of men in attacking the man while he was eating at the restaurant with his elder brother. He was reportedly kicked, punched and hit in the head many times with bottles and a chair, leaving his skull cracked.
Nopparat was admitted to Buri Ram Hospital, where he underwent brain scans. Doctors say he was able to speak and eat but was suffering from a ‘bad headache’.
His mother, 40 year old Kanchana Puwonpa, told police that Nopparat returned from Bangkok to visit his family and she did not know why he was assaulted by strangers and was worried that her son may never be able to dance again.
Nopparat is a University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce student and was the first runner-up in the Hip Hop Doubles competition at FISU World University Cheerleading Championship in Poland in 2018. He has previously performed dance routines for many famous singers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Japan suspends entry for nonresident foreigners amidst new Covid variant
Japan is suspending nonresident foreign nationals from entering the country starting tomorrow through late January as a precaution to stop the spread of a new and possibly more transmissible strain of the Covid-19 virus.
Japanese citizens and foreign residents alike will also have to submit negative virus test results within 72 hours of departing to Japan from countries and territories where the new variant has been first reported and undergo tests upon arrival. Britain was the first country to report the new variant in Covid-19.
The government, however, says students and business people from 10 countries, which include Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan and South Korea, would not be affected by the suspension policy.
Earlier today, the government reported 2 more people to have been infected with the variant, with 1 being confirmed as the first domestically transmitted case. Tokyo has already banned entry to foreign nationals who have recently been to Britain and South Africa.
Tokyo had previously banned the entry of people from up to 159 counties and territories at one point amid the pandemic, but began on October 1 to conditionally allow entry from people worldwide who plan to stay in the country for more than 3 months for business and other approved purposes.
Japan will stop the issuance of new visas starting Monday, with those already obtaining visas being allowed to enter. However, anyone coming from Britain or South Africa within 14 days of applying for an entry permit will be excluded.
Last Friday, the government said 5 people under the age of 70 had been confirmed as infected with the new variant following their arrival from Britain.
Yesterday, Japan confirmed 3,881 coronavirus cases, and 47 deaths, marking the 4th straight day of reaching the highest daily amount of infections recorded since the virus pandemic began. In total, Japan’s number of virus cases stands at 219,070.
British health officials say the new strain, could be up to 70% more transmissible but there was no evidence of it being deadlier. Furthermore, they say the new strain hasn’t shown to be resistant of the vaccines.
The variant has also been reportedly found in Australia, France, Italy, Denmark, Singapore, Spain, Hong Kong and the Netherlands.
