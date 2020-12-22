High number of Thai migrant worker deaths in South Korea | The Thaiger

Thailand
High number of Thai migrant worker deaths in South Korea
Hundreds of Thais in South Korea have died in the past 5 years, many from “unknown causes,” according to data reported by the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The majority of recorded deaths are migrants, who are less likely to report abuse or have access to healthcare.
The report from Reuters prompted the United Nations to look into the cases as well as the safety of Thai migrants in South Korea. A specialist on labour migration at the UN International Labour Organisation, Nilim Baruah, says the reported data is “concerning and requires attention and investigation.”
“Undocumented migrant workers are the least protected and their health and safety are a concern.”
At least 522 Thais have died in South Korea since 2015, according to data obtained by Reuters from the Thai embassy in Seoul through a freedom of information request. 84% of the deaths are undocumented Thai migrants.
Reuters says 40% of the recorded deaths are due to “unknown causes.” The other 60% were reported as health-related incidents, accidents and suicides.
The undocumented migrants in South Korea are often overworked, unable to access healthcare and unlikely to report exploitation due to fears of deportation, according to current and former migrant workers, campaigners and Thai officials. Reporters found that migrants often work in dirty and sometimes dangerous working conditions for little pay.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Plenty of talk around today about future lockdowns, but NOTHING IS CONFIRMED at this stage. The Thaiger will keep you up to date with the latest.
Possibility of an “end of year travel boost” has been shattered
As if things weren’t already bad enough for Thailand’s tourism sector, the events in Samut Sakhon in the past week have just made them a lot worse. Just as the few hotels open in Thailand’s major tourist hot spots were hoping for a bounce in traffic over Christmas and New Year, the hopes have been largely dashed by the outbreak in Samut Sakhon and threats of impending lockdowns and restrictions as the outbreak extends beyond the provincial borders.
5 people in Bangkok are among 427 new Covid-19 infections reported today by the CCSA. 397 of the new cases are migrant workers while 14 of the new cases were detected in quarantine from people arriving from overseas. Many of the local cases are link to the seafood market in Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok, a Covid-19 hotspot where over 1,000 have now tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
3 shops in Bangkok’s popular Siam Square have now been closed due to links to the Samut Sakhon outbreak. Officials are holding back on any additional lockdowns at this stage. We’ll have all the latest details on the matter at thethaiger.com
Pattaya cancels end of years countdown celebrations
Pattaya officials have cancelled all public gatherings planned over the next few weeks. A Chonburi provincial order has banned the events, including the 3 day Pattaya New Year Countdown Music Festival. All other provincial countdowns have also been cancelled as a precaution against the current outbreak in Samut Sakhon which is now spreading to neighbouring provinces, including Bangkok.
The cancellation of the events is a huge disappointment to Pattaya’s tourism industry. Many of the hotels were nearly fully booked for the event.
Crowd gatherings are now also banned at temples, mosques and churches in Chon Buri.
The Chon Buri officials have also announced restrictions on fresh markets, indoor shopping malls, merchant shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, and pubs and bars.
Amnesty International campaign urges PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on protesters
The human rights group Amnesty International has launched a campaign calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on a number of activists for their role in the pro-democracy movement and protests. They’re also asking for the repeal, or at least amendment, of Thailand’s draconian lèse majesté law which carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy.
According to the campaign, at least 220 people, including minors, face criminal charges relating to their actions in the pro-democracy protests. Activists have been calling on both government reform and reform in the role of the Thai monarchy, raising issues considered taboo and unprecedented in Thai society.
30 property developers expected to sign up to Elite visa incentive scheme
The president of Thailand Privilege Card, which runs the Elite Visa scheme, says around 30 real-estate developers have already expressed interest in offering foreign buyers 5 year visas in return for investing at least 10 million baht in Thai property. The scheme, known as the Elite Flexible One launches on January 1.
Already developer Raimon Land has joined the scheme with 3 luxury condo developments and expects to hand out at least 200 Elite cards. A further 30 developers say they’re also interested in joining the scheme.
Elite privilege cards are currently priced from 500,000 baht up to 2 million baht, although the lower price membership is set to increase to 600,000 baht from January 1.
Crime
Driver allegedly obstructs and stops ambulance, patient dies
A driver may face serious charges after he allegedly cut in front of and stopped an ambulance that was rushing to pick up a patient who later died on the way to a local hospital.
Emergency responders received a call to pick up a patient who was in critical condition and being given CPR at his home in Samut Prakan, a province just southeast of Bangkok. They turned on their siren and emergency lights, hurrying to the scene.
As they rushed to the home, a car cut in front of the ambulance, blocking the lane and causing it to stop. The driver, 38 year old Samrit Maneerit, then allegedly got out of his car and walked over to the ambulance to berate the emergency responders. A nurse video recorded the incident on her smartphone.
Samrit drove off and the ambulance rushed to the patient’s home where 46 year old Pracha Boribun was suffering from a seizure along with trouble breathing. He died on the way to Samut Prakan Hospial.
Police found the driver at his home and say he had a blood alcohol level of 190 milligrams per decilitre of blood. The legal limit is 50. Samrit was charged with driving while intoxicated and obstructing an ambulance. Samrit allegedly told police that the ambulance was following close behind his car and he got angry.
Pracha’s family say they plan to file a criminal complaint against the driver for committing an act intentionally causing death.
Crime
2 police officers fired for allegedly planting drugs on a woman, demanding money and sex
The Samut Prakan police chief fired 2 officers for allegedly planting methamphetamine pills on a woman and extorting her for 25,000 baht, then later demanding sex. The sacked police officers may also face criminal charges.
The 34 year old woman sought help from the “Help Crime Victim Club,” claiming that the 2 police officers in Samut Prakan, a province just southeast of Bangkok, searched her at a police booth and planted 2 methamphetamine pills on her, known as “ya ba” which is Thai for “crazy drug.”
A 51 year old senior police sergeant, named by Thai media as Wongchaiyaphat, allegedly demanded the woman pay a 50,000 baht bribe to avoid arrest. The woman says she was able to bring down the bribe to 25,000 baht. She claims that the sergeant later called her and demanded sex, saying he would arrest her if she couldn’t find someone to satisfy him.
Provincial police chief Chumphon Phumphuang transferred both Wongchaiyaphat and another sergeant allegedly involved in the case during an investigation into the woman’s claims. Yesterday, he fired both of the officers. Criminal charges may follow.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
jerry
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 7:56 pm
Shame on both the Korean government to allow this to happen, and the Thai authorities failure to protect their citizens working abroad. You are both disgraceful. Asians need to put human life before MONEY ….greed and crimes against humanity go hand in hand. The weak and poor are abused in horrendous ways. RISE UP AND LET THE WORLD KNOW THE TRUTH.
Niko
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 9:55 pm
Skorea has one of the highest suicide rates due to overwork so it doesn´t suprise that it is even worse for others that are not citizens.
I know that the Philippines has a pretty effective system to protect their workers abroad, i readed about this a few years ago because Indonesia had a similar problem and they wanted to either to be protected the workers or have them repatiated.
I´m surprised that others including Thailand aparently, didn´t take notice of this situation.
Niko
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 9:56 pm
Skorea has one of the highest suicide rates due to overwork so it doesn´t suprise that it is even worse for others that are not citizens.
I know that the Philippines has a pretty effective system to protect their workers abroad, i readed about this a few years ago because Indonesia had a similar problem and they wanted to either to be protected the workers or have them repatiated.
I´m surprised that others including Thailand aparently, didn´t take notice of this situation.
brian mc
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:53 pm
seeing they are picking cabbages or lettuces, I’m sure this is just the tip of the iceberg.