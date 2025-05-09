Thai gay man suspected in death of party entertainer

A family expressed suspicions that a Thai gay man was involved in the death of a male party entertainer whose body was discovered in the Khwae Noi River in the central province of Kanchanaburi.

The body of 28 year old Mark, a Thai man, was found in the river on February 28. He was hired to work as a party entertainer at a floating accommodation on the river, and his body was found just 30 metres from the property.

Accommodation staff told the family that Mark arrived on February 26 with a gay man named Rin, who had hired him, and another entertainer named Mew.

Mark’s sister explained that the family was notified by Mew that Mark had gone missing on the morning of February 28. Mew did not explain how Mark disappeared or where he was last seen until his body was found later in the afternoon of the same day.

According to Mark’s sister, when the family visited a hospital in Kanchanaburi to retrieve his body, they noticed signs suggesting a suspicious death. Mark’s hand was clenched tightly, his face showed signs of pain, and his arm bore needle marks.

Rescuers also informed the family that several syringes and used cotton wool were found floating near the accommodation. These items were reportedly collected by police during the investigation.

Mew later tested positive for drugs, which led the family to suspect that Mark died of a drug overdose rather than drowning. They believe Rin and Mew may have forced Mark to take drugs and disposed of his body in the river after he died.

The family said they were waiting for the autopsy result and an update from Si Sawat Police Station, but there was no progress, which prompted them to bring the matter to the media.

Mark’s family and Mew today, May 9, appeared on the Hone Krasae news programme. During the interview, Mew admitted that Rin hosted a drug party at the floating accommodation, as Mark’s mother suspected.

Mew alleged that Rin forced Mark to use ketamine and crystal meth by injecting it into his arm in an attempt to have sex with him. Mew reportedly injected Mark twice, with the second attempt leading to fatal consequences.

According to Mew, Rin later told him that Mark had gone missing. Mew advised Rin to report the disappearance to the police, but Rin insisted on first disposing of the drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Eventually, they informed both the resort and the police of Mark’s disappearance. Mew added that both he and Rin tested positive for drugs but claimed that Rin paid 60,000 baht to officers at Si Sawat Police Station to have his test result altered to negative.

Police told the news programme that the autopsy result would be released today but have yet to respond to the bribery allegations raised by Mew.

Rin has not yet come forward to share his side of the story.