Thai FDA approves kratom use for health and economic benefits

Thai FDA approves kratom use for health and economic benefits
The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of kratom plant products for economic and health benefits. The regulations now permit mitragynine, an active compound in kratom leaves, to be used up to 3 milligrammes (mg) per day, with appropriate warnings on product labels.

Dr Witit Srisa-atchachakul, the Deputy Secretary-General of the FDA, announced that the FDA, in collaboration with a subcommittee of experts, has authorised increasing the permissible amount of mitragynine extract in herbal health products.

Previously, the limit was set at 1mg per day. The decision to increase the limit to 3mg per day was based on research conducted by Mahidol University, which focused on the safe use of kratom, and chronic toxicity studies in animals carried out by Naresuan University. Kratom leaf extract products are known for their antioxidant properties.

Products must carry warnings and precautions on their labels to ensure consumer safety and product quality. Dr Witit highlighted this regulation change as a significant step towards the legal and safe commercial use of kratom, with positive implications for the country’s economy. This initiative is also expected to enhance Thailand’s reputation as a producer of high-quality natural health products, reported KhaoSod.

Entrepreneurs interested in developing and registering kratom leaf-based herbal health products are encouraged to seek guidance from the Herbal Products Division. They can contact the New and Innovative Herbal Products Group at 0-2590-7000, extension 71501, or visit the Herbal Products Division website at https://herbal.fda.moph.go.th/.

Following legalisation, kratom juice and related products have become increasingly available across Thailand. Vendors offer kratom-infused beverages in various forms, including bottled drinks and freshly prepared teas. For instance, OG Kratom, a dispensary in Bangkok, provides kratom sodas on tap and bottled options.

In related news, a Laotian vendor found himself in legal trouble after being caught selling Kratom juice near Pattaya Beach just past midnight on November 23 last year. The Pattaya City Police apprehended the 25 year old suspect at 12.36am following complaints from a concerned citizen about the potential health risks posed by the Kratom juice.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

