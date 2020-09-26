Thai Air Asia returns to Suvarnabhumi in addition to its Don Mueang hub | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai Air Asia returns to Suvarnabhumi in addition to its Don Mueang hub
Thai AirAsia is spreading its Bangkok wings and opening up a secondary hub at the main Suvarnabhumi airport (BKK), to help broaden its attraction and bolster its bottomline. Thai Air Asia was the first airline to head back to the moth-balled Don Mueang in 2012 to re-establish the older airport after all the airlines moved across to the new Suvarnabhumi and discount airlines were seeking a lower-cost base.
Although Thai Air Asia carried 22.15 million passengers last year, this year’s total will fall a long way short, just 6 million for 2020 up to date. Under the new set up, Thai AirAsia will have resumed nearly 90% of its pre-Covid domestic services, a total of 109 daily flights to 39 destinations. There will be 97 flights from Don Mueang Airport and 12 from Suvarnabhumi Airport.
With only a handful of international traffic, Suvarnabhumi officials are keen to re-kindle revenue for the massive airport and have struck a deal with Thai Air Asia to trial operations from BKK. They will be the only domestic carrier to operate flights from the two airports.
If the 2 month trial at Suvarnabhumi is successful, Thai AirAsia plans to add another plane to the BKK fleet by the end of the year. At this stage the trial is only approved up to the end of November.
Thai Air Asia have been concentrating on their ‘bus’ model to ferry passengers from the terminals to their aircraft waiting on remote airport aprons, and visa versa, to avoid some of the landing charges and using the sky-bridges. Some passengers have been complaining about the long trips in crowded buses, wild rides and over-enthusiastic air conditioning, whilst being told to strictly adhere to social distancing.
This week the Malaysian parent company Air Asia, announced the introduction of a ‘super app’, in an attempt to off-set the significant financial losses brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. The mobile application shuffles Air Asia’s model as a flight and accommodation provider, to a broader platform of complimentary services. The app will offer users a variety of options, including digital payment services, delivery services, and an e-commerce platform. Air Asia Chief Executive and founder, Tony Fernandes, says the idea for the app was floated prior to the pandemic, but Covid-19 hastened its development.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand’s first cancer medicine factory expected to cut drug costs in half
The government just sealed the deal to build Thailand’s first factory to produce cancer-treating medicine and chemicals, a move that is expected to cut treatment drug costs in half. Buying imported cancer-treating drugs is expensive. Thailand spends about 21 billion baht per year on imported cancer medicine, according to Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The local factory is intended to give Thais more affordable and also more accessible medicines for treating cancer. Cancer is the leading cause of death in Thailand, Anutin says, adding that each year, 80,000 people in Thailand die from cancer.
SOURCE: CDC Thailand
The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation signed a contract with PTT to build the plant. Construction will be begin in 2022 and they would start producing commercially until 2027. The factory will produce variety of drugs for many different types of cancer, including drugs for chemotherapy, according to the organisation’s managing director.
“This factory will have the capacity to produce 30 million units of chemotherapy drugs and 31 million units of biological drugs per year, with a focus on patents that will expire first. Once there is enough for domestic use, we can boost our production capacity for export. This will make cancer drugs cheaper in the country and will also help push for them to be included in the national list of most-needed medications.”
The factory is planned to be in Rayong’s Ban Chang district at the PTT Wanarom Eco Zone Industries estate. The feasibility study is expected to take 14 months.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Singapore’s population contracts along with its GDP
The little south east Asian island nation of Singapore, which has always punched way above its weight, with the fourth largest economy, but the biggest GDP per capita in the region, is getting smaller. Both its economy and population. The population of the Republic of Singapore is shrinking for the first time since 2003. Border closures and, mostly, job losses, are forcing 10s of 1000s of foreign workers back to their home countries.
Singapore’s overall population dropped by nearly 20,000 people, or 0.3% of the population at the endow 2019, to 5.69 million people.
There’s been a sharp drop in expats, down 2% to 1.64 million, and a smaller drop in permanent residents. At the same time, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a number of citizens to return from overseas, swelling the numbers of locals slightly.
The annual report of Singapore’s demographics notes that the transitions are nearly entirely due to the coronavirus outbreak. The report also says that there has already been an economic decline officially estimated between 5%-7% for 2020.
“These trends were largely due to Covid-19 related challenges, brought about by weak demand and travel restrictions. The government has been raising barriers for foreign hiring to preserve jobs for locals.”
Singapore’s non-resident population has surged 200% over the last 2 decades, fuelling mega population growth in the city-state with one of the world’s lowest birth rates. If not for the influx of foreigners, Singapore would have been recording a net drop in population.
The rise of Singapore’s middle class, and the ‘trend’ to hire domestic help, has caused an influx of low-paid migrants to act as nannies, maids, cleaners, drivers and construction workers. Many of these have either voluntarily headed back to their countries, mostly the Philippines, or been sacked.
National University of Singapore sociologist Tan Ern Ser notes that the decline in non-resident population is mostly due to the departure of work permit holders, who take up jobs which Singaporeans avoid in the first place. He says the trend probably signals some sectors of the economy are not doing well.
“The issue of foreigners in our midst cannot be addressed simply by cutting down their numbers, without negative consequences for our economy.”
Meanwhile, Japan says it has made an agreement with SE Nations Singapore and Brunei to reopen their borders for newly arriving expats from next Wednesday and and other long-term residents from October 8.
Those eligible to travel will be allowed in on condition they self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival as a preventative measure against the spread of Covid-19.
Brunei and Singapore join 7 other ASEAN countries, including Vietnam and Thailand, with the new travel bubble with Japan. Japan still has a ban in place for the entry of travellers from 159 countries and regions. Japan’s foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi says the government is seriously considering how to restart travel back to Japan, both for business and tourism.
“We see the resumption of new entries (of foreigners) to Japan as an extremely important issue.”
Japan already allows short-term business travellers from Singapore to enter the country without doing quarantine, on condition they take a test before they travel to Japan, then another when they arrive, can provide an itinerary of their stay and take preventative steps to actively socially distance during their visit.
SOURCE: trip.sgKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Air Asia seeks to mitigate economic losses with launch of “super app”
Air Asia is introducing a super app, in an attempt to off-set – at least partially – the significant financial losses brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. The mobile application shuffles Air Asia’s model as a flight and accommodation provider, to a broader platform of complimentary services. The app will offer users a variety of options, including digital payment services, delivery services, and an e-commerce platform. Air Asia Chief Executive and founder, Tony Fernandes, says the idea for the app was floated prior to the pandemic, but Covid-19 hastened its development.
Air Asia’s Thai subsidiary, the majority Thai-owned Thai Air Asia, has been back flying domestic routes around Thailand since the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand lifted restrictions in June.
“This journey didn’t start during the pandemic, this journey started 2 years ago, but it was accelerated because of the outbreak. This is not a Plan B, this was always our Plan A, but we still think aviation will definitely come back.”
Air Asia was hit with losses of US$238 million in the second quarter of 2020 and says it desperately needs to seek new sources of revenue while the economic effects of Covid-19 continue to be felt around the globe. The Bangkok Post reports that from October 8, users in Thailand and the wider ASEAN region can access the new app through the company’s website or through its existing mobile app.
Fernandes says payment and logistics services will be provided by the airline’s subsidiary operation, Air Asia Digital. Users will be able to book flights (including those of other airlines) and hotels, as well as enroling in a rewards programme.
“Air Asia’s roots are from moving people from A to B and moving cargo from A to B, and that is the basis of Air Asia Digital and the basis for our platform AirAsia.com.”
The app is expected to face tough competition from super apps Grab and Gojek, currently understood to be in merger talks. Should a merger go ahead, the combined operation would create a monopoly on food delivery and car-hailing services in the ASEAN region. However, Fernandes remains optimistic, with the airline hoping to complement existing services.
“I don’t believe we are here to compete, but here to complement. Airlines always see us as competitors, but we complemented the full service and created a new market that was not there. Before, only a few people could fly, now everyone can fly, and in the same way we will complement the market.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Female prisoner on the run after escaping from Phuket Hospital
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
Sex worker support group pressures Thai government to decriminalise prostitution
Thai Air Asia returns to Suvarnabhumi in addition to its Don Mueang hub
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
PM to tackle Northern Thailand’s seasonal haze… again
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Deputy PM says 2 years until Thailand’s economy is back to normal
Thailand’s first cancer medicine factory expected to cut drug costs in half
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival gets the green light – VIDEO
Singapore’s population contracts along with its GDP
2 returnees in quarantine catch Covid-19 a second time
The future of Thailand’s hotels, tough times ahead – VIDEO
Air Asia seeks to mitigate economic losses with launch of “super app”
Chiang Mai man charged with murdering baby daughter because he wanted a son
Finish of visa amnesty September 26 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Special Tourist Visa 2.0 – This is what should happen on September 26
Get a visa or go to jail – Thai Immigration
32 year old recovers in hospital after tiger attack in Pattaya
Thailand details new visa strategy to welcome rich tourists
Phuket residents going hungry after local government assistance runs out
Sri Panwa Phuket getting social media flak after owner criticises pro-democracy protest leader
Phuket Immigration handing out ‘conditional’ 14 day visas, pending investigations
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
Getting a visa before September 26 – VIDEO
Thai beauty queen victim of racist slurs for siding with anti-government protesters
US accuses Chinese companies of exploitation along the Mekong River
Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments
Woman shot and killed at Bangkok temple
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Immigration handing out ‘conditional’ 14 day visas, pending investigations
- Crime3 days ago
4 Thai banks to be investigated for “suspicious transfers” after FinCEN files report
- Thailand2 days ago
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai sex workers push for prostitution decriminalisation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand seals its 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar
- Thailand3 days ago
Loose electrical wire causes passing motorbike to burst into flames – VIDEO
- Thailand4 days ago
Work permits for top tier Thailand Elite Card members