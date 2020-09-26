image
Sex worker support group pressures Thai government to decriminalise prostitution

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Sex worker support group pressures Thai government to decriminalise prostitution
A sex worker support group called The Empower Foundation is hoping to persuade the Thai government to decriminalise prostitution by seeking a 10,000 signature petition. The group, based in Chiang Mai, wants penalties for selling sex removed as it says the 1960 law harbors exploitation and corruption. Such a removal would require Thailand to withdraw the Anti-Prostitution Act which saw more than 24,000 people arrested under it by the Royal Thai Police just last year.

The coordinator for the group, Thanta Laowilawanyakul, says police only go after the sex workers and not the employers, with those found breaking the law to be branded with a criminal record that makes it hard to leave the industry as finding legal work becomes an issue. Thanta says 80 percent of the women working in the sex industry are the primary breadwinners for the entire family.

“Sex workers are lawfully registered in Germany, Amsterdam and Singapore. Why not Thailand? The answer is no, because the government thinks it will ruin the country’s reputation. Meanwhile, Germany has over 700,000 prostitutes, yet the profession is not stigmatised.”

A researcher at Thammasat University also concluded that the Anti-Prostitution Act doesn’t work due to the large scale corruption of the Thai police. Such corruption allows prostitution to continue in the form of massage parlors, karaoke bars and clubs where such establishments can give a kickback to police and still make large profits. Such establishments, according to a Rangsit University criminology expert, reportedly give anywhere from 200,000 – 400,000 baht in bribe money to police to keep prostitution and human trafficking alive.

The numbers of illegal sex workers are staggering as Empower estimates that the country has almost 300,000 such workers, a number that is twice that of a UN report in 2014 due to what the group attributes to a failure to take into account the migrants and underage children in the business.

Empower is hoping its petition, which gained 10,000 signatures at the September 19 anti-government protestin Bangkok, will bring awareness to the issue that has historically been ignoredby the government. A spokesman for the Social Development and Human Security Ministry women’s affairs section says that it is reviewing the law and could put amendments on the table for next year.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail | The Thaiger

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    September 26, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    The kickbacks are the police main source of income. Their regular salary is an allowance to the wife and kids.

  2. Avatar

    Issan John

    September 26, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    “The numbers of illegal sex workers are staggering as Empower estimates that the country has almost 300,000 such workers”

    Only 300,000? Why is that “staggering” if, as the article and Empower claims, “Germany has over 700,000 prostitutes”?

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
