Thai delivery rider sued for sharing client’s image leading to cyberbullying

A Thai woman is taking legal action against a parcel delivery rider after he secretly took her photograph and shared it on social media, leading to cyberbullying and body shaming.

The victim, known as Mint, is seeking justice after receiving offensive comments from strangers, despite having no prior conflict with them. She shared the incident on her Facebook account, writing…

“I have the right to dress the way I want. See you in court. #NoGiftBasket #NoApologyAccepted #EveryActionHasConsequences”

Photographs posted on Mint’s Facebook show the delivery rider, identified as Khick, delivering a parcel to her home. Mint stepped outside wearing a dark blue short skirt and a matching tube top. Unbeknownst to her, she was photographed while using her mobile phone.

Khick uploaded the image with a sarcastic caption, “So cool!” followed by a laughing emoji. He did not blur Mint’s face. In the comments section, several men made derogatory remarks about her appearance, including…

“So sexy!”

“Beautiful? Ask her to dress properly before picking up the parcel.”

“Your ex named Mint, isn’t it?”

Some of Khick’s followers urged him to delete the post, warning it could violate Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). Others asked him to at least blur her face, but he ignored the advice.

Mint confronted him in the comments.

“Hi. Who permitted you to post this picture? Is it funny? Dressing is a personal right. If you’re a delivery rider, just do your job. Stop interfering in other people’s lives. Shameful behaviour!”

Khick later blocked Mint from responding further and issued a separate apology. However, Mint refused to accept the apology and proceeded to file a formal complaint against him.

Mint received widespread support online from friends and netizens, many of whom criticised the rider’s inappropriate conduct.

She later updated her Facebook to announce that Khick was dismissed from his job. Mint also revealed that Khick’s mother contacted her to complain about her son losing his job, prompting even more backlash against the rider and his family.

Mint affirmed her intention to pursue full legal action against Khick and added that she would also explore the possibility of legal consequences for those who posted insulting comments under the original post.