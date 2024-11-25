Drunk deputy district chief kills 2 teenagers, injures 1 in Tak car crash

Published: 09:46, 25 November 2024| Updated: 09:46, 25 November 2024
Photo via ThaiRath

A drunk deputy district chief crashed her pickup into a motorcycle carrying three Thai teenagers on a road in the northern province of Tak, resulting in two deaths and one serious injury.

Officers from Umphang Police Station were alerted to the fatal accident on the Mae Sot-Umphang Road in the Umphang district of Tak at approximately 8.15pm on Friday, November 22. Upon investigation, officers found a black Toyota pickup truck with damage to its right side and a Honda Wave motorcycle with its front wheel detached.

The pickup truck driver was identified as 46 year old Deputy District Chief Pimnara Punnakiattikorn. She was found still sitting in the damaged vehicle, visibly frightened and confused.

Two lifeless bodies were found near the motorcycle. They were identified as 17 year old schoolboy Ekkaphop Jaratwittayakorn and 17 year old schoolgirl Worrakan Uampim.

Related news

Another schoolgirl, 16 year old Kanida Patiannasi, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Umphang District Hospital. Due to the severity of her condition, she was later transferred to Mae Sot Hospital. A blood donation campaign was launched to help save her life.

The three victims were Grade 11 students at the same school. They were on their way home after completing sports training for an upcoming school event.

Car crash kills two teenagers
Photo via Matichon

Locals living near the scene, along with the victims’ families, later arrived at the accident site, leading to a chaotic situation. People pressured the police to conduct an alcohol test at the scene, fearing the victims might not receive justice.

Pimnara, who was still in shock, struggled to blow into the breathalyser multiple times but eventually succeeded. The test revealed an alcohol level of 136 milligrammes per cent in her system.

Pimnara was temporarily removed from her position and reassigned to the Tak Provincial Administration Office during the investigation.

Umphang Police Station officers reported to Thai PBS that discussions regarding compensation for the three victims are ongoing, as are deliberations about the legal charges and penalties to be imposed on the suspect. The police assured the public that justice would be served for all parties involved.

Drunk Thai government official crashes pickup
Photo via Matichon

