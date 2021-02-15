More than 600,000 migrants registered with Labour Ministry over the past month | The Thaiger

Thailand
More than 600,000 migrants registered with Labour Ministry over the past month
More than 600,000 migrant workers have registered with the Thailand Labour Ministry over the past month. Late last year, the Thai government announced migrants from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar would be granted a 2-year work permit and health insurance. Registration with the ministry’s Department of Employment was open from January 15 until February 13.
The move follows the Covid-19 outbreak at a fishing hub in the coastal province Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok, where thousands of migrant workers tested positive for the virus. The outbreak among the migrant community shed light on the country’s problems with undocumented labour and human trafficking.
Out of the 654,864 migrants who registered, 203,679 are from Cambodia, 67,108 are from Laos and 384,077 are from Myanmar. Most of the migrants work in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. Many work in construction or the agriculture industry. A number of other migrants sell food and drinks.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thai woman arrested for allegedly running labour trafficking operation linked to Samut Sakhon market
Police arrested a 45 year old Thai woman for allegedly running the country’s largest illegal labour trafficking operation and bringing undocumented Burmese migrants into Thailand to work at the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of Covid-19 infections.
Ratree “Jay Phet” Vechsuwan was arrested on Friday. Police say she trafficked migrant workers for more than 5 years. Even when the border checkpoints closed due to the pandemic, police say the network was still able to bring illegal migrants across the Thai-Myanmar border.
Thousands of migrant workers in Samut Sakhon tested positive for the coronavirus since the December outbreak at the shrimp market. The outbreak shed light on problems with undocumented labour and human trafficking. Since then, police in border towns shifted their focus from cracking down on migrants crossing borders illegally to larger cases involving labour traffickers.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai Visa
Thailand News Today | Thai police clash with weekend protesters | February 15
The hashtag #policebeatingmedic continues to trend on local Twitter media as the Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner defends his officer’s actions.
Thais are universally condemning the heavy-handed police action at the protest on Saturday after officers, dressed in riot gear, beat a medical volunteer outside the Supreme Court near Sanam Luang. The man has been confirmed as a nurse/medical volunteer in a number of media.
Photos and video has circulated showing the man on the ground surrounded by police.
The videos also capture many of the other scuffles that took place.
The Rural Doctor Society, a group of Thai doctors, us roundly condemning the alleged violence releasing a statement demanding legal action against the officers involved. They say the incident is a serious violation of human rights.
But the Metropolitan Police Bureau are defending the officers saying the man was in the area during a clash with protesters and officers had warned people to end the rally.
The protest, a continuation of last year’s rallies, was calling on an end to Thailand’s draconian lèse majesté law, which carry a prison sentence for up to 15 years for anything deemed insulting to the Thai Monarchy.
Protesters also demanded the release of 4 prominent protest leaders who remain in court detention on lèse majesté charges for statements made at last year’s political rallies.
The rally started at the Democracy Monument when protesters then marched to the City Pillar Shrine. Protesters threw paint and miscellaneous objects at police and many small bangs, thought to be fire crackers or tear gar cannisters, were heard going off during the tense standoff and scuffle that followed.
Police, dressed in full riot gear, blocked the Supreme Court entrance, but allowed 4 protest leaders to enter the shrine and seek blessings for the rally. At that point, there was a outbreak of violence between some of the protesters and police.
Police claim that more than 20 officers were injured in the clashes and around 8 people have been detained for questioning.
Tear gas cans were found around the scene, but the city police chief maintains that officers did not use tear gas. If it wasn’t tear gas, there was something else going off causing a lot of smoke.
The student movement that emerged last year in July smashed long-held taboos by openly criticising both the Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and the institution itself. Protesters claim that the Palace has amassed too much power since HM The King ascended the throne after the death of his father in 2016.
The Palace continues to decline direct comment about the protests, but the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says that criticism of the Thai monarch is unlawful and inappropriate.
Now to some other news…
A Thai national, who is in quarantine after returning from Tanzania, has been found to be infected with the South Africa strain of Covid-19, a variant of the virus known to be more contagious and currently believed to be resistant to some of the vaccines. The Department of Disease Control says health officials are closely monitoring the situation and a rapid screening process will be applied to those arriving from areas at high risk of the South Africa variant.
The 41 year old Thai gem trader had travelled to Tanzania for business. He then travelled to Ethiopia and returned to Thailand on January 29. He tested positive for Covid-19 while undergoing the mandatory 14 day quarantine for those arriving back in Thailand. The new Covid 19 variant is more infectious, but apparently less severe than earlier strains.
A preliminary report shows that AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine only provides limited protection against the new South African strain of the virus. Following the report, the South African government halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the CCSA’s daily media briefing.
Police are searching for a suspect who Thais are describing as the “ninja thief” after a series of robberies in a neighbourhood in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok, where a robber entered the homes through top floor windows. Residents have put up posters in the neighbourhood with an image of a ninja, warning others about the robberies.
So far, 10 robberies have been reported in the area. The incidents appear to be related. Residents say the “ninja thief” enters homes through the top floor windows and steals small, but valuable items like jewelry and watches. In the latest home invasion, the homeowners say there was no valuable jewelry to steal, so the intruder left a little something in their toilet to remember him by.
Ancient artefacts, smuggled out of Thailand decades ago and ending up on display at a museum in the US, will be shipped back to Thailand. The 2 hand carved lintels, both weighing more than 680 kilograms, were stolen from temples in Buri Ram and Sa Kaeo, according to a complaint filed with the Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of California San Francisco Division.
A lintel is the support beam that sits over a door or window.
An investigation was launched by the US Department of Homeland Security back in 2016 after the Consul General of the Royal Thai Consulate in Los Angeles visited San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum and saw the ancient Thai lintels on display. The investigation has now come to a close and the US government will ship the lintels back to Thailand. The ancient lintels have also been removed from the museum’s list.
The lintels are believed to have been stolen and then sold to European merchants in the late 1960s. One was given to the museum in 1966 and the museum bought the other lintel in 1968.
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
Multiple shootings and attacks on rangers and police officers were reported over the weekend in Narathiwat, a province in Thailand’s deep south bordering Malaysia that has been plagued with violence for years due to the religious separatist insurgency. In one recent report, the Bangkok Post said the attacks are part of a “fresh wave of southern violence.”
Last night, a gunman fired shots at the Bacho police station. No officers were injured. Bullets from the gun hit a power pole, signboard and a parked car outside the station. Officers investigating the scene found round 20 spent cartridges of M16 and 9mm ammunition by a nearby home.
The Bacho police chief Dulyaman Yaena suspects the shooting is related to an incident from over the weekend where a grenade exploded at a police residence in the Rueso district. The explosion damaged 3 vehicles. No one was injured.
In another incident over the weekend, 2 rangers were injured in a bomb explosion while riding in a pickup truck in the Rangae district. Rangers called to the scene to investigate found pieces of an improvised explosive device, or IED, made from a 25 kilogram gas cylinder. The rangers were sent to Rangae Hospital.
A police checkpoint between Narathiwat and Pattani was ambushed on Saturday. Assailants fired 20 shots at police. No one was injured.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
