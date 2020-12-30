Migrant workers to be granted 2-year work permit and health insurance | The Thaiger

Thailand
Migrant workers to be granted 2-year work permit and health insurance
Undocumented migrant workers from 3 countries will be able to register for legal employment allowing a 2-year stay. The Cabinet approved the measure in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19 after an outbreak at a Samut Sakhon seafood market affecting a large migrant community who worked around the fishing hub.
Migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar will be able to register with the Labour Ministry’s Department of Employment starting on January 15 until February 13. The workers must go through a health screening before submitting a work permit application. The workers and their children will receive health insurance for 2 years.
The workers must submit work permit applications before September 13. They must register as non-Thai nationals by November 12. Migrants or their employers must pay 7,200 baht to cover the health screening and 2-year health insurance. Undocumented migrants who do not have an employer must find a job within 90 days.
The outbreak in Samut Sakhon infecting hundreds of migrant workers shed light on labour trafficking and undocumented employment. The Royal Thai Army recently said they can’t stop border breaches and police have now shifted their focus from catching migrants entering illegally to cracking down on labour traffickers.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post
Politics
Multiple challenges to Thai PM’s leadership have failed
Some compare him to Teflon for his ability to survive all manner of allegations, because the legal challenges keep coming and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha keeps winning. The Thai PM has now survived 3 legal challenges to his leadership, not to mention the countless calls for his resignation that were a hallmark of the recent pro-democracy protests. It’s probably safe to say he’s not going anywhere for a while.
The first challenge to the PM’s leadership came in September of last year, when he fought off an ombudsman ruling that he had not recited the full oath of office while being sworn in the previous July. In that case, the Constitutional Court ruled that it didn’t have the authority to make a call on the matter.
About a week later, the court had to rule on whether or not the PM could be considered a state official while in the role of chief of the National Council for Peace and Order. Opposition parties argued that the PM was a state official while head of the NCPO, meaning he was not entitled to hold the position of PM after last year’s election. However, the court found that as the NCPO had seized power in a 2014 coup, the position of its chief was not under state command, therefore he could not be considered a state official.
The third challenge came last month, when the Constitutional Court again found in the PM’s favour, acquitting him of charges that he was illegally occupying a military residence. The opposition had accused the PM of a conflict of interest by living in the property after he had retired from the army. The court ruled that the PM was permitted to remain in the property under a 2005 army regulation, which permits retired army generals to stay living in military residences if they continue to serve the country well. The PM has lived at the army property since becoming army chief in 2010.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM urges people not to travel over New Year holiday
“Please stay home.” That’s the message from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is calling on people to avoid travel over the forthcoming New Year holiday. Thailand is currently experiencing a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus, after going months without a case of local transmission. Yesterday, the Kingdom reported 155 new cases, with over 2,100 active cases. Only 10 of yesterday’s new infections are arrivals from overseas. As several provinces report a rise in cases, the PM says everyone must stay home and avoid all but essential travel.
“We may have to celebrate New Year at home this year and with a limited number of people.”
Despite the PM’s appeal to limit or avoid travel, there is no nationwide ban on movement between the provinces, although each one has its own measures in place, depending on the severity of the Covid situation locally. The PM warns that some measures may be quite strict and frustrating to visitors but is urging everyone to use the Thai Chana contact-tracing platform and to adhere to all Covid-19 preventative measures.
According to the Bangkok Post, the PM has neither confirmed nor denied that another nationwide lockdown may be coming once the New Year holiday period is over. He says this will depend on what the Covid-19 situation looks like at that point, adding that he believes it is unlikely to be so bad as to require another national lockdown.
Meanwhile, Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says provinces with high rates of infection have imposed stricter restrictions. Yesterday, it was confirmed that a total of 45 provinces have recorded new infections. The central province of Samut Sakhon, where the latest outbreak is believed to have originated, has imposed a curfew and banned New Year celebrations. Festivities have also been banned in the eastern province of Rayong, with entertainment venues closed and an alcohol ban in place. In addition, food can only be purchased from supermarkets or takeaway stalls.
Taweesilp says the rules may be relaxed or tightened, subject to the public’s compliance or not. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who has described the latest outbreak as “not severe”, says restrictions will be reviewed around January 3-4.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Can I avoid the 14 day quarantine in Thailand if I’ve been vaccinated?
Now that the Covid-19 vaccines are being rolled out in some countries, the next question relevant to Thailand is… if I’ve had a vaccine for Covid-19, can I come back without doing the 14 (or 15 in some cases) days of quarantine?
The Public Health Ministry has issued a statement stating that, in the short to medium term, “everyone entering Thailand has to do at least a 14 day quarantine”.
“The quarantine will apply, even those people who have been vaccinated.”
The Public Health Ministry says the reason is because the vaccination process has only just begun in some countries around the world.
“There is no agreement or study on how effective the vaccine is in a real life environment.”
At this stage the World Health Organisation has not made an official statement about the situation.
For now, if you come to Thailand, under any visa, vaccinated or not, you will still need to do the mandatory 14 day quarantine period, at your expense, at an ASQ facility.
The Thaiger will continue to update this situation as additional statements are made on the matter.
SOURCE: ชาวต่างชาติที่ได้รับฉีดวัคซีนแล้ว หากเดินทางเข้ามาในประเทศไทย ต้องกักตัว 14 วันหรือไม่
