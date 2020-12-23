Thai police to crackdown on labour traffickers | The Thaiger

Crime
Thai police to crackdown on labour traffickers
Thai Police are shifting their focus from illegal migrants to labour traffickers, saying they plan to make major arrests after enough evidence is gathered. Fingers have been pointing at the Burmese migrant community for after hundreds of migrant workers in Samut Sakhon tested positive for the virus.
Since neighbouring Myanmar reported a rise in Covid-19 cases back in September, border patrol tightened security and arrested a number of migrants for allegedly crossing the border illegally. After the surge in local cases over the weekend, particularly among migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, the Royal Thai Army admitted that they cannot keep people from crossing the around 2,000 kilometre Thai-Myanmar border.
National Police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says police have “some idea” of who is trafficking the migrants across the border and to worker camps throughout Thailand. They are now gathering evidence to make arrests.
With a new wave of local cases in Thailand and the Burmese migrant population in the spotlight, Suwat says the police force will focus on arresting traffickers rather than the workers and will address the problem in a “humanitarian manner.”
“If we pour our resources in dealing with illegal migrants, the numbers will drop but not disappear. There are many limitations to our work, but this has become a priority. We will first focus on traffickers, especially those who use natural channels.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Police identify armed robbery suspect after he allegedly dropped his phone at the scene
Police have identified a man wanted for armed robbery charges after he allegedly dropped his mobile phone as he took off with 800,000 baht worth of gold stolen from a Chon Buri shop.
Using the mobile phone, police identified the suspect as 44 year old Utit Puangthong from Chon Buri’s Koh Jan district, according to Mueang Chonburi Police Chief Colonel Nitat Weanpradab.
“He is still on the run but will be arrested soon and we urge him to surrender before that happens as he has been positively identified.”
Police reviewed surveillance camera footage and say the man came into the shop posing as a customer. They say he asked to look at 2 gold bracelets and 2 gold necklaces. The man the pulled out a handgun, threatening the gold shop employees before running off with the jewelry worth 800,000 baht, police say.
“The suspect forgetfully dropped a mobile phone near the gold shop while fleeing after the robbery.”
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Driver allegedly obstructs and stops ambulance, patient dies
A driver may face serious charges after he allegedly cut in front of and stopped an ambulance that was rushing to pick up a patient who later died on the way to a local hospital.
Emergency responders received a call to pick up a patient who was in critical condition and being given CPR at his home in Samut Prakan, a province just southeast of Bangkok. They turned on their siren and emergency lights, hurrying to the scene.
As they rushed to the home, a car cut in front of the ambulance, blocking the lane and causing it to stop. The driver, 38 year old Samrit Maneerit, then allegedly got out of his car and walked over to the ambulance to berate the emergency responders. A nurse video recorded the incident on her smartphone.
Samrit drove off and the ambulance rushed to the patient’s home where 46 year old Pracha Boribun was suffering from a seizure along with trouble breathing. He died on the way to Samut Prakan Hospial.
Police found the driver at his home and say he had a blood alcohol level of 190 milligrams per decilitre of blood. The legal limit is 50. Samrit was charged with driving while intoxicated and obstructing an ambulance. Samrit allegedly told police that the ambulance was following close behind his car and he got angry.
Pracha’s family say they plan to file a criminal complaint against the driver for committing an act intentionally causing death.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
2 police officers fired for allegedly planting drugs on a woman, demanding money and sex
The Samut Prakan police chief fired 2 officers for allegedly planting methamphetamine pills on a woman and extorting her for 25,000 baht, then later demanding sex. The sacked police officers may also face criminal charges.
The 34 year old woman sought help from the “Help Crime Victim Club,” claiming that the 2 police officers in Samut Prakan, a province just southeast of Bangkok, searched her at a police booth and planted 2 methamphetamine pills on her, known as “ya ba” which is Thai for “crazy drug.”
A 51 year old senior police sergeant, named by Thai media as Wongchaiyaphat, allegedly demanded the woman pay a 50,000 baht bribe to avoid arrest. The woman says she was able to bring down the bribe to 25,000 baht. She claims that the sergeant later called her and demanded sex, saying he would arrest her if she couldn’t find someone to satisfy him.
Provincial police chief Chumphon Phumphuang transferred both Wongchaiyaphat and another sergeant allegedly involved in the case during an investigation into the woman’s claims. Yesterday, he fired both of the officers. Criminal charges may follow.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
SOURCE: Thai Visa

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.
Issan John
Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 6:14 pm
Not before time.
Graham Jarvis
Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 6:33 pm
They have ‘some idea’ on this..
This has been going on for YEARS!
Mike
Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:04 pm
Exactly! Gov police know about it decades. It’s the usual ‘crackdown ‘ when there’s publicity. Mai pen Rai
Mister Stretch
Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 6:39 pm
Yeah, it was okay before, when it put money in the pockets of the hoi-paloi but now that the country is aware of the situation, because of the current Covid-19 clusters, the boys in brown have to look like they are doing something.
They should have done something long ago…but money is money, and exploited workers aren’t on anyone’s radar as long as the elite are raking in the dough.
It’s shameful.