Crime

Thai police to crackdown on labour traffickers

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Thai police to crackdown on labour traffickers | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
Thai Police are shifting their focus from illegal migrants to labour traffickers, saying they plan to make major arrests after enough evidence is gathered. Fingers have been pointing at the Burmese migrant community for after hundreds of migrant workers in Samut Sakhon tested positive for the virus.

Since neighbouring Myanmar reported a rise in Covid-19 cases back in September, border patrol tightened security and arrested a number of migrants for allegedly crossing the border illegally. After the surge in local cases over the weekend, particularly among migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, the Royal Thai Army admitted that they cannot keep people from crossing the around 2,000 kilometre Thai-Myanmar border.

National Police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says police have “some idea” of who is trafficking the migrants across the border and to worker camps throughout Thailand. They are now gathering evidence to make arrests.

With a new wave of local cases in Thailand and the Burmese migrant population in the spotlight, Suwat says the police force will focus on arresting traffickers rather than the workers and will address the problem in a “humanitarian manner.”

“If we pour our resources in dealing with illegal migrants, the numbers will drop but not disappear. There are many limitations to our work, but this has become a priority. We will first focus on traffickers, especially those who use natural channels.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Issan John

    Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Not before time.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Graham Jarvis

    Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    They have ‘some idea’ on this..
    This has been going on for YEARS!

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Mike

      Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:04 pm

      Exactly! Gov police know about it decades. It’s the usual ‘crackdown ‘ when there’s publicity. Mai pen Rai

      Reply
  3. Avatar

    Mister Stretch

    Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Yeah, it was okay before, when it put money in the pockets of the hoi-paloi but now that the country is aware of the situation, because of the current Covid-19 clusters, the boys in brown have to look like they are doing something.

    They should have done something long ago…but money is money, and exploited workers aren’t on anyone’s radar as long as the elite are raking in the dough.

    It’s shameful.

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
