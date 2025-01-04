Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 13:34, 04 January 2025| Updated: 13:34, 04 January 2025
99 1 minute read
Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 27 year old man attacked a cleaner with a knife at a tutoring centre in Nong Phai, Khon Kaen, driven by a paranoid belief that she had photographed his secrets.

The victim, 43 year old Panicha, suffered a deep wound on the left side of her neck and was given first aid before being rushed to Srinakarin Hospital for further treatment.

Advertisements

Police swiftly apprehended the suspect, Naruet, at the scene and recovered the 20-centimetre-long knife used in the attack. He was taken to Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station for further questioning. During the interrogation, Naruet admitted to consuming five methamphetamine pills the day before, which led to his erratic behaviour. A urine test confirmed the presence of drugs in his system.

Police Colonel Yossawat Kaeosuebthanit, the superintendent of Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station, revealed that Naruet is the nephew of the institute’s owner. The incident was reported to the police via the 191 emergency call centre as a hostage situation, prompting a rapid response. Upon arrival, officers found the suspect standing outside the institute, while the injured cleaner was seated on a marble chair nearby. The victim identified Naruet as the attacker, leading to his arrest.

Related news

In his confession, Naruet explained that he became suspicious that the cleaner had taken compromising photos of him. This suspicion drove him to demand to see her phone. When she refused, he resorted to violence. He threatened her with the knife, insisting on seeing the contents of her mobile phone. After obtaining the phone, the situation escalated further.

Naruet chased the victim to a bedroom on the second floor, demanding the phone’s password as he repeatedly kicked the door, breaking it on the fourth attempt. In the confrontation that followed, the frightened cleaner assured him that she posed no threat and pleaded for peace.

Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with police conducting a detailed inquiry to establish the full circumstances and motives behind the attack. Charges against Naruet are being prepared based on the findings, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

“I didn’t mean to harm her, but I needed to know if she had any photos of me.”

Naruet expressed regret for his actions, which he attributed to the influence of drugs.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder Central Thailand News

Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder

31 minutes ago
Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead Northern Thailand News

Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead

59 minutes ago
Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station Crime News

Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station

1 hour ago
Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver&#8217;s warnings (video) Thailand News

Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver’s warnings (video)

1 hour ago
Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre Crime News

Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre

2 hours ago
Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested Crime News

Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested

2 hours ago
Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction

4 hours ago
Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop Bangkok News

Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop

4 hours ago
Grim discovery: Tourist found dead off Patong Beach Crime News

Grim discovery: Tourist found dead off Patong Beach

4 hours ago
Prachin Buri: Bull elephant successfully returned to natural habitat Central Thailand News

Prachin Buri: Bull elephant successfully returned to natural habitat

5 hours ago
Toppled tree: 9 tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident Crime News

Toppled tree: 9 tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident

5 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist crashes into Honda bike in Pattaya, 2 injured Crime News

Drunk motorcyclist crashes into Honda bike in Pattaya, 2 injured

5 hours ago
Same-sex marriage to gain legal status in Thailand Bangkok News

Same-sex marriage to gain legal status in Thailand

6 hours ago
Bitterly cold weather persists in Thailand with heavy monsoons Thailand News

Bitterly cold weather persists in Thailand with heavy monsoons

6 hours ago
Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall Central Thailand News

Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall

22 hours ago
Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute Central Thailand News

Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute

23 hours ago
Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai Eastern Thailand News

Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai

23 hours ago
Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection Phuket News

Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

23 hours ago
Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan Crime News

Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

24 hours ago
Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured Crime News

Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

24 hours ago
Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn&#8217;s assets exceed 13 billion baht Bangkok News

Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht

1 day ago
Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video) Crime News

Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video)

1 day ago
Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province Crime News

Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province

1 day ago
Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze Crime News

Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze

1 day ago
Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes Central Thailand News

Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes

1 day ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station

Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station

Published: 14:12, 04 January 2025
Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver&#8217;s warnings (video)

Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver’s warnings (video)

Published: 13:59, 04 January 2025
Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested

Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested

Published: 13:14, 04 January 2025
Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction

Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction

Published: 11:52, 04 January 2025