Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre

A 27 year old man attacked a cleaner with a knife at a tutoring centre in Nong Phai, Khon Kaen, driven by a paranoid belief that she had photographed his secrets.

The victim, 43 year old Panicha, suffered a deep wound on the left side of her neck and was given first aid before being rushed to Srinakarin Hospital for further treatment.

Police swiftly apprehended the suspect, Naruet, at the scene and recovered the 20-centimetre-long knife used in the attack. He was taken to Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station for further questioning. During the interrogation, Naruet admitted to consuming five methamphetamine pills the day before, which led to his erratic behaviour. A urine test confirmed the presence of drugs in his system.

Police Colonel Yossawat Kaeosuebthanit, the superintendent of Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station, revealed that Naruet is the nephew of the institute’s owner. The incident was reported to the police via the 191 emergency call centre as a hostage situation, prompting a rapid response. Upon arrival, officers found the suspect standing outside the institute, while the injured cleaner was seated on a marble chair nearby. The victim identified Naruet as the attacker, leading to his arrest.

In his confession, Naruet explained that he became suspicious that the cleaner had taken compromising photos of him. This suspicion drove him to demand to see her phone. When she refused, he resorted to violence. He threatened her with the knife, insisting on seeing the contents of her mobile phone. After obtaining the phone, the situation escalated further.

Naruet chased the victim to a bedroom on the second floor, demanding the phone’s password as he repeatedly kicked the door, breaking it on the fourth attempt. In the confrontation that followed, the frightened cleaner assured him that she posed no threat and pleaded for peace.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with police conducting a detailed inquiry to establish the full circumstances and motives behind the attack. Charges against Naruet are being prepared based on the findings, reported KhaoSod.

“I didn’t mean to harm her, but I needed to know if she had any photos of me.”

Naruet expressed regret for his actions, which he attributed to the influence of drugs.