Peeping Tom: Khon Kaen woman filmed in restaurant restroom

Photo courtesy of Teenee.com

A woman in Khon Kaen recently reported an unsettling incident at a local restaurant where she was secretly filmed while using the restroom. Despite the offender’s confession, the evidence was deleted, leaving local police unable to take legal action. The incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday, December 23, prompting the victim to post a warning on social media about the dangers of being secretly recorded in public places.

The 24 year old Thai woman, Kotchakorn, recounted her experience, stating that she and her siblings arrived at the restaurant around 8pm on December 22. The incident unfolded later at approximately 1am the following day. While using the restroom, they noticed how the men’s and women’s facilities were alarmingly close, with no ceiling separating them. During her visit, Kotchakorn glanced upward and spotted a blue smartphone peeking from the men’s side. Realising she was being filmed, she swiftly confronted those on the other side.

Advertisements

Upon entering the men’s restroom, two men were present. One stood near the urinal, while the other occupied a different stall. Kotchakorn demanded to see their phones, identifying the man with the blue phone as the culprit when he hesitantly revealed its contents. As he struggled to delay the inevitable, he eventually confessed, admitting, “I did it.” Her sister, who had accompanied her, promptly called the police, and staff members were summoned to address the issue.

While waiting for law enforcement, restaurant staff attempted to mediate by urging the perpetrator to apologise. Kotchakorn, however, insisted on waiting for police intervention. Once officers arrived, they did not immediately detain the suspect but instead facilitated a dialogue. When asked if monetary compensation would suffice, Kotchakorn declined, firmly stating her intention to press charges.

The police escorted the perpetrator to the Khon Kaen City Police Station, where Kotchakorn filed her complaint. The restaurant management claimed the offender was a part-time employee who had been with them for only 15 days and distanced themselves from his misconduct, labelling it a personal issue. Kotchakorn voiced her frustration, asserting that the establishment should bear some responsibility for its employees’ actions, especially given the restroom’s unsafe design, which allowed for such invasions of privacy.

Law enforcement faced challenges due to the deletion of the video evidence, which was also removed from the device’s trash folder. Initially, they suggested merely documenting the incident and seeking an amicable resolution. However, Kotchakorn insisted on pursuing legal action, requesting the recovery of deleted files. Consequently, the police retained the phone for further investigation, though the possibility of retrieving the data remains uncertain.

The university where the perpetrator is enrolled expressed its intent to follow due process, with an expected resolution by the end of January. Meanwhile, a disciplinary committee will investigate the student’s actions and motives, potentially leading to penalties. Kotchakorn questioned whether a mere 40-point deduction was adequate punishment, suggesting more severe consequences like suspension might be warranted.

Advertisements

Kotchakorn urged the restaurant to demonstrate sincerity by reaching out to discuss the matter. She also highlighted the broader issue of inadequate restroom privacy, emphasising that both men and women face the risk of being recorded without consent.

Reporters visiting the restaurant found the management unwilling to engage with the media, citing ongoing legal proceedings. However, they confirmed plans to enhance restroom security by constructing more robust partitions to prevent future incidents.

CCTV footage from inside the restaurant corroborated Kotchakorn’s account, capturing the moment she and her companion headed to the restroom, followed closely by the waiter. Shortly after, they were seen rushing out to seek assistance, having discovered the intrusion, reported KhaoSod.