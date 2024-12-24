Peeping Tom: Khon Kaen woman filmed in restaurant restroom

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 13:18, 24 December 2024| Updated: 13:18, 24 December 2024
65 2 minutes read
Peeping Tom: Khon Kaen woman filmed in restaurant restroom
Photo courtesy of Teenee.com

A woman in Khon Kaen recently reported an unsettling incident at a local restaurant where she was secretly filmed while using the restroom. Despite the offender’s confession, the evidence was deleted, leaving local police unable to take legal action. The incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday, December 23, prompting the victim to post a warning on social media about the dangers of being secretly recorded in public places.

The 24 year old Thai woman, Kotchakorn, recounted her experience, stating that she and her siblings arrived at the restaurant around 8pm on December 22. The incident unfolded later at approximately 1am the following day. While using the restroom, they noticed how the men’s and women’s facilities were alarmingly close, with no ceiling separating them. During her visit, Kotchakorn glanced upward and spotted a blue smartphone peeking from the men’s side. Realising she was being filmed, she swiftly confronted those on the other side.

Advertisements

Upon entering the men’s restroom, two men were present. One stood near the urinal, while the other occupied a different stall. Kotchakorn demanded to see their phones, identifying the man with the blue phone as the culprit when he hesitantly revealed its contents. As he struggled to delay the inevitable, he eventually confessed, admitting, “I did it.” Her sister, who had accompanied her, promptly called the police, and staff members were summoned to address the issue.

While waiting for law enforcement, restaurant staff attempted to mediate by urging the perpetrator to apologise. Kotchakorn, however, insisted on waiting for police intervention. Once officers arrived, they did not immediately detain the suspect but instead facilitated a dialogue. When asked if monetary compensation would suffice, Kotchakorn declined, firmly stating her intention to press charges.

Related news
Peeping Tom: Khon Kaen woman filmed in restaurant restroom | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The police escorted the perpetrator to the Khon Kaen City Police Station, where Kotchakorn filed her complaint. The restaurant management claimed the offender was a part-time employee who had been with them for only 15 days and distanced themselves from his misconduct, labelling it a personal issue. Kotchakorn voiced her frustration, asserting that the establishment should bear some responsibility for its employees’ actions, especially given the restroom’s unsafe design, which allowed for such invasions of privacy.

Law enforcement faced challenges due to the deletion of the video evidence, which was also removed from the device’s trash folder. Initially, they suggested merely documenting the incident and seeking an amicable resolution. However, Kotchakorn insisted on pursuing legal action, requesting the recovery of deleted files. Consequently, the police retained the phone for further investigation, though the possibility of retrieving the data remains uncertain.

The university where the perpetrator is enrolled expressed its intent to follow due process, with an expected resolution by the end of January. Meanwhile, a disciplinary committee will investigate the student’s actions and motives, potentially leading to penalties. Kotchakorn questioned whether a mere 40-point deduction was adequate punishment, suggesting more severe consequences like suspension might be warranted.

Advertisements

Kotchakorn urged the restaurant to demonstrate sincerity by reaching out to discuss the matter. She also highlighted the broader issue of inadequate restroom privacy, emphasising that both men and women face the risk of being recorded without consent.

Reporters visiting the restaurant found the management unwilling to engage with the media, citing ongoing legal proceedings. However, they confirmed plans to enhance restroom security by constructing more robust partitions to prevent future incidents.

CCTV footage from inside the restaurant corroborated Kotchakorn’s account, capturing the moment she and her companion headed to the restroom, followed closely by the waiter. Shortly after, they were seen rushing out to seek assistance, having discovered the intrusion, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Peeping Tom: Khon Kaen woman filmed in restaurant restroom Crime News

Peeping Tom: Khon Kaen woman filmed in restaurant restroom

13 minutes ago
Drunk Thai man crashes car, killing police and 4 year old boy Road deaths

Drunk Thai man crashes car, killing police and 4 year old boy

21 minutes ago
Thai government to launch digital wallet phase three with 10000 baht aid Thailand News

Thai government to launch digital wallet phase three with 10000 baht aid

25 minutes ago
Motorcyclist critically injured after phone distraction leads to crash Road deaths

Motorcyclist critically injured after phone distraction leads to crash

2 hours ago
Tsunami guardian: How one man guards Thailand from the waves (video) South Thailand News

Tsunami guardian: How one man guards Thailand from the waves (video)

2 hours ago
Husband strangles wife to death in Phuket tragedy Crime News

Husband strangles wife to death in Phuket tragedy

2 hours ago
Thailand considers Bitcoin payment trial in Phuket for tech tourists Business News

Thailand considers Bitcoin payment trial in Phuket for tech tourists

2 hours ago
Phetchabun: Big bike stunt sparks online backlash (video) Central Thailand News

Phetchabun: Big bike stunt sparks online backlash (video)

2 hours ago
Where to see the iconic Squid Game &#8216;Gogowa&#8217; Doll in Bangkok Hot News

Where to see the iconic Squid Game ‘Gogowa’ Doll in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai Oil may replace contractors over unpaid wages in fuel project Business News

Thai Oil may replace contractors over unpaid wages in fuel project

2 hours ago
Bangkok: Car and pickup plunge into canal, five injured Bangkok News

Bangkok: Car and pickup plunge into canal, five injured

2 hours ago
Thailand to revise minimum wage across provinces from January Economy News

Thailand to revise minimum wage across provinces from January

3 hours ago
Pattaya crackdown: over 50 arrested in major anti-drug operation Crime News

Pattaya crackdown: over 50 arrested in major anti-drug operation

3 hours ago
Foreign man assaults Pattaya transwoman over noise dispute Crime News

Foreign man assaults Pattaya transwoman over noise dispute

4 hours ago
Pattaya Beach bags world-class glory with safety and eco awards Environment News

Pattaya Beach bags world-class glory with safety and eco awards

4 hours ago
Pattaya guesthouse horror: Foreign man found with decomposing body Crime News

Pattaya guesthouse horror: Foreign man found with decomposing body

4 hours ago
Russian tourist&#8217;s gold necklace stolen by trans duo in Pattaya Crime News

Russian tourist’s gold necklace stolen by trans duo in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Phuket’s traffic revolution: New roads to transform island travel Phuket News

Phuket’s traffic revolution: New roads to transform island travel

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold spell and stormy weather Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold spell and stormy weather

4 hours ago
Fire in Bangkok&#8217;s Phetkasem community damages four homes Bangkok News

Fire in Bangkok’s Phetkasem community damages four homes

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn embraces political moniker amid press scrutiny Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn embraces political moniker amid press scrutiny

4 hours ago
Thai father allegedly kidnaps 11 year old daughter for begging Central Thailand News

Thai father allegedly kidnaps 11 year old daughter for begging

20 hours ago
Remembering the 2004 tsunami in Phuket Events

Remembering the 2004 tsunami in Phuket

20 hours ago
Thai mother tries to assault Grab driver, mistaking him for daughter&#8217;s boyfriend Crime News

Thai mother tries to assault Grab driver, mistaking him for daughter’s boyfriend

20 hours ago
Supermodel recalls surviving 2004 tsunami after 20 years South Thailand News

Supermodel recalls surviving 2004 tsunami after 20 years

21 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Motorcyclist critically injured after phone distraction leads to crash

Motorcyclist critically injured after phone distraction leads to crash

Published: 12:00, 24 December 2024
Thailand video news | Remembering the 2004 Phuket Tsunami: A tragic turning point, Ho Chi Minh City opens first metro line after 12-year delay

Thailand video news | Remembering the 2004 Phuket Tsunami: A tragic turning point, Ho Chi Minh City opens first metro line after 12-year delay

Published: 11:59, 24 December 2024
Tsunami guardian: How one man guards Thailand from the waves (video)

Tsunami guardian: How one man guards Thailand from the waves (video)

Published: 11:59, 24 December 2024
Husband strangles wife to death in Phuket tragedy

Husband strangles wife to death in Phuket tragedy

Published: 11:47, 24 December 2024
Check Also
Close