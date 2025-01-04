Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Satun have launched a major crackdown on illegal street racing, arresting 206 individuals and seizing a significant haul of modified motorcycles, custom exhaust pipes, and firearms. Officers have vowed to destroy the confiscated items, which are valued at over 300,000 baht, and intend to prosecute the guardians of any juvenile offenders involved.

At the forefront of this operation is Jarut Sarutyaphon, the commander of Satun Provincial Police, who announced the results of the Operation Against Annoying Street Racers. This initiative, which took place yesterday, January 3 at the Satun Provincial Police headquarters, aims to tackle the rising problem of street racing, which has been a persistent issue causing disturbances and safety concerns within the community.

The police operation led to the seizure of 202 exhaust pipes from modified motorcycles, highlighting the extent of the modifications undertaken to enhance speed and noise. Additionally, the police confiscated three firearms and 15 rounds of ammunition, underscoring the link between illegal racing activities and other criminal enterprises.

“These confiscated exhaust pipes will be destroyed.”

This destruction is part of a larger effort to deter further illegal modifications and to dismantle the infrastructure supporting the production and distribution of such items.

The operation formed part of a broader crime suppression strategy implemented during the new year period, aimed at combating various forms of illegal activities. The police focused on rooting out illegal firearms, gambling dens, and youth gangs, contributing to a safer environment for the local populace.

A key aspect of the crackdown was targeting those who possess and carry firearms illegally, as well as those involved in the online sale of unlawful weapons, ammunition, and explosives. The operation also addressed the issue of vehicles causing noise pollution and posing risks to public safety. This comprehensive approach not only aims to remove immediate threats but also seeks to prevent future occurrences by dismantling networks that facilitate these activities.

Motorcycles impounded during the operation will be meticulously documented, recording the details of the riders. Owners of modified vehicles will be required to restore their bikes to their original condition or present valid documentation to reclaim their property. This measure ensures that the vehicles are safe and compliant with legal standards before they are returned.

For cases involving juveniles, the police have made it clear that they will extend legal action to the guardians of the young offenders. This policy is designed to hold parents and guardians accountable, encouraging them to monitor and guide their children’s behaviour more closely to prevent involvement in illegal activities, reported KhaoSod.