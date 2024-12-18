Teen girl murdered by drug-induced killer in Krabi

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:20, 18 December 2024| Updated: 17:20, 18 December 2024
211 2 minutes read
Teen girl murdered by drug-induced killer in Krabi
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded yesterday when a 15 year old girl was brutally murdered in the kitchen of a rented house in Krabi province.

The police reported that Dolkanee, the 42 year old brother of the girl’s boyfriend, admitted to killing her. He confessed to having consumed two methamphetamine (meth) pills before committing the crime.

Local police received a report of a murder at a house located in Village 4, Khao Phanom subdistrict, Khao Phanom district at 1.30pm yesterday, December 17.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene along with forensic experts, doctors, and rescue personnel. In the kitchen, they found Muk’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood. A sharp weapon had inflicted a severe cut on the teenage girl’s neck, nearly severing it.

Related news

Additional injuries were found on her head and behind her right ear. A blood-washed knife, presumed to be the murder weapon, was discovered in the sink and taken as evidence.

Upon investigation, police found Dolkanee, waiting for them alongside his younger brother, 37 year old Arun, who was Muk’s boyfriend. Dolkanee admitted to police that he had slit the victim’s throat. Both men were taken to the police station for further questioning.

A urine test revealed that both brothers had drugs in their systems. Dolkanee was charged with intentional murder, while both he and his brother were charged with drug use.

Dolkanee confessed to being under the influence of meth at the time of the crime, claiming he had consumed two pills. He stated that there was no prior argument with Muk.

When he saw her alone in the kitchen, he approached her from behind, locked her in a hold, and slit her throat. Police suspect that Dolkanee’s actions were driven by drug-induced hallucinations.

Teen girl murdered by drug-induced killer in Krabi | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Emergency personnel revealed that locals had previously reported Dolkanee for hallucinations due to drug use, requesting his rehabilitation twice before. Dolkanee’s mother, who was the first to discover the body, explained that her son and his girlfriend Muk lived in the house together.

She had returned from selling goods at the local market and went to the kitchen to give her children some rice. Upon partially opening the kitchen door, she initially thought it was her son, Arun, lying on the floor. However, upon closer inspection, she realised it was Muk, covered in blood. Shocked by the scene, she immediately called the police without questioning her sons.

Muk’s sister recounted that Muk had been living with her boyfriend and helped Dolkanee’s mother at the market. She recently spoke with Muk, who mentioned feeling feverish but did not disclose any issues with her boyfriend.

Muk’s sister advised her to come home, especially since she was caring for her son after a car accident. Muk, however, expressed her desire to stay with her boyfriend. The sister was unaware of any problems until the tragic news broke, reported KhaoSod.

Teen girl murdered by drug-induced killer in Krabi | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Crime NewsKrabi NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

