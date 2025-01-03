Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:06, 03 January 2025| Updated: 17:06, 03 January 2025
565 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ Social Hunter 2022

Police in Pathum Thani pledged to bring three teenagers to justice after they conspired to attack a couple with a knife at a shopping mall on December 31, last year.

The story came to public attention when the Facebook page Social Hunter 2022 posted images of the injured couple and the altercation on January 2. The victims later recounted the harrowing incident in an interview with Channel 3.

According to their testimony, three teenagers were present at the scene, but only two approached them. The attackers accused the male victim of being someone they were searching for.

Despite the couple’s denial, the teenagers insisted they were lying and demanded to check their mobile phones. The couple refused, escalating the situation.

Related news

The female victim revealed that one of the teenagers slapped her and her boyfriend, and she retaliated by slapping the attacker. Another teenager then brandished a knife and attempted to stab her in the stomach. Although she managed to evade a fatal blow, she sustained two cuts to her arms.

Thai couple attacked by teenagers in Pathum Thani shopping mall
Photo via Facebook/ Social Hunter 2022

The attackers then turned on her boyfriend, who fled the scene to escape harm. The assailants chased him down and repeatedly kicked and punched him in the middle of the shopping mall.

Witnesses eventually intervened, causing the attackers and their third accomplice, who had been observing from a distance, to flee the scene. The victims received medical attention for their injuries and have since called for all three suspects to be held accountable.

Teenagers attack couple with knife at shopping mall
The two injured victims. | Photo via Channel 3

Police later identified the two attackers as teenagers aged 15 and 19. Their names have not been disclosed due to child protection laws.

The mother of the 19 year old suspect spoke to Channel 3, admitting her son’s involvement but defending his character.

The mother described her son as a good boy who was negatively influenced by his 15 year old friend. She claimed to be worried about her son’s mental state and encouraged him to travel and rest before surrendering to the police. She also expressed a willingness to cover compensation for the victims.

As of now, none of the suspects have turned themselves in. The couple urged police to expedite the investigation and identified the third accomplice, who they believe directed the attack.

Central Thailand News

Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

