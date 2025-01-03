Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall

Police in Pathum Thani pledged to bring three teenagers to justice after they conspired to attack a couple with a knife at a shopping mall on December 31, last year.

The story came to public attention when the Facebook page Social Hunter 2022 posted images of the injured couple and the altercation on January 2. The victims later recounted the harrowing incident in an interview with Channel 3.

According to their testimony, three teenagers were present at the scene, but only two approached them. The attackers accused the male victim of being someone they were searching for.

Despite the couple’s denial, the teenagers insisted they were lying and demanded to check their mobile phones. The couple refused, escalating the situation.

The female victim revealed that one of the teenagers slapped her and her boyfriend, and she retaliated by slapping the attacker. Another teenager then brandished a knife and attempted to stab her in the stomach. Although she managed to evade a fatal blow, she sustained two cuts to her arms.

The attackers then turned on her boyfriend, who fled the scene to escape harm. The assailants chased him down and repeatedly kicked and punched him in the middle of the shopping mall.

Witnesses eventually intervened, causing the attackers and their third accomplice, who had been observing from a distance, to flee the scene. The victims received medical attention for their injuries and have since called for all three suspects to be held accountable.

Police later identified the two attackers as teenagers aged 15 and 19. Their names have not been disclosed due to child protection laws.

The mother of the 19 year old suspect spoke to Channel 3, admitting her son’s involvement but defending his character.

The mother described her son as a good boy who was negatively influenced by his 15 year old friend. She claimed to be worried about her son’s mental state and encouraged him to travel and rest before surrendering to the police. She also expressed a willingness to cover compensation for the victims.

As of now, none of the suspects have turned themselves in. The couple urged police to expedite the investigation and identified the third accomplice, who they believe directed the attack.