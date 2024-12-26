Surat Thani resident uncovers 14k meth pills in fertilizer sack

Surat Thani resident uncovers 14k meth pills in fertilizer sack
A resident found a mysterious sack placed in front of their home in Surat Thani province, which, upon inspection, revealed 14,000 methamphetamine (meth) pills. The incident prompted immediate action by local police to trace the origins of the drugs.

At the office of the Narcotics Control Centre within Phunphin district, Surat Thani province, officials gathered to address a significant drug-related find at 11am yesterday, December 25. Among those present were Wisut Intrakamnerd, the District Chief of Phunphin, Chaiyarat Yusang, the Deputy District Chief of Security, Saiyan Saengsawat, the Deputy District Chief of Bang Madeua Subdistrict, and members of the Phunphin Territorial Defence Volunteer Company 7. They collaborated with Sumerang Kuadoung, the village headman, and Somprach Jantana, the village chief of Village 7, to seize the meth pills that had been abandoned near a residence in Village 7, Bang Madeua subdistrict, Phunphin district.

The sequence of events began at 1pm on December 24 when Wisut Intrakamnerd and the security team were alerted by Sumerang Kuadoung and Somprach Jantana about the suspicious sack found beside a fence at house number 11 in Village 7. Upon receiving the report, officials, led by Chaiyarat Yusang and Saiyan Saengsawat, along with volunteers, were dispatched to the scene to investigate further.

Upon arrival, they met with the homeowner, Boonnaam (surname withheld), who recounted the events leading to the discovery. Boonnaam explained that around 11am, she had left her house to purchase rice. Upon returning, she noticed a fertilizer sack placed against her barbed wire fence under a mango tree entwined with passionfruit vines. Suspecting something illicit, she promptly contacted the village chief and headman to examine the suspicious package.

Related news

“I suspected it contained something illegal and immediately informed the local police.”

Shocking find

The examination of the sack revealed yet another layer—a black plastic bag. Inside this bag, they found a carefully wrapped package with layers of protective wrapping, including shock-absorbing plastic and foil, forming a rectangular shape. Additionally, there were two clear plastic rectangular packages emitting a chocolate aroma. Upon closer inspection, the packages contained meth pills, amounting to 14,000 in total.

Police are now focused on expanding the investigation to identify the owner of the narcotics and to pursue legal action.

“Our priority is to trace the source and hold those responsible accountable.”

The discovery of such a large quantity of meth has raised concerns about drug trafficking in the region, prompting heightened vigilance among local law enforcement. Officials are determined to unravel the network behind this operation and prevent further instances of drug distribution in the community, reported KhaoSod.

