Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Cyber police arrested administrators of the FAST24h gambling website and a person managing finances for AUTO.UFABET-PGSLOT, confiscating illegal weapons and ammunition. The suspects, who reportedly earned substantial incomes from these activities, will face legal proceedings.

Yesterday, June 16, at the Technology Crime Suppression Division headquarters in Mueang Thong Thani, senior officers, including Police Lieutenant General Trirong Piewpan and Police Major General Wiwat Kumchanan announced the arrests of two administrators linked to the FAST24h gambling site.

These arrests were connected to a previous operation in March against the Finver88 gambling network, which had transferred its operations to FAST24h.

The police investigation revealed that FAST24h offered various gambling services such as baccarat, slots, and sports betting. The investigation led police to two rooms on the fourth floor of a building in a Chon Buri district, suspected as operational hubs for the website administrators. A search warrant obtained from the Pattaya Provincial Court allowed police to search the premises on June 13.

The first suspect, 22 year old Chanachai, was identified as the head administrator of the gambling site. Confiscated items included computers, mobile phones, seven bank passbooks, and nine ATM cards.

Additionally, a semi-automatic homemade gun and 51 rounds of .380 calibre ammunition were found in his bedroom. Chanachai admitted to managing customer interactions, finances, marketing, and graphic design for the site, earning between 20,000 and 40,000 baht (US$615 to 1,230) per month over three months. He also confessed to purchasing the firearm for 30,000 baht (US$920) via Facebook.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The second suspect, 24 year old Siwakorn, worked as an administrator and marketer for FAST24h. Seized items included computers and mobile phones, along with a semi-automatic homemade gun and three rounds of .38 Special ammunition found in his bedroom.

Siwakorn acknowledged his role in managing advertisements and editing promotional clips for the site, earning approximately 10,000 baht (US$310) monthly. He admitted to buying his gun for 15,000 baht (US$460) via Facebook.

Both people face charges for promoting illegal gambling and possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Additionally, Siwakorn faces further charges related to a February 27 warrant issued by the Thanyaburi Provincial Court for nighttime trespassing and assault.

In a separate operation, cyber police arrested a 41 year old man, Supasawat, for managing finances for the AUTO.UFABET-PGSLOT gambling site. The site handles various types of online gambling and reportedly generates around 9 million baht (US$276,875) monthly.

During a search of a residence in Lat Krabang on June 13, police seized a computer and banking equipment, along with a CZ 2075 RAMI pistol and 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Supasawat admitted to handling financial transactions and was paid 70,000 baht (US$2,150) monthly. He faces charges related to illegal gambling operations, money laundering, and possessing a firearm not registered in his name.

Cyber police also reported the arrest of individuals involved in illegal firearm and ammunition sales, uncovering 71 methamphetamine pills in one case. Online loan sharks were also apprehended in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Nakhon Nayok, reportedKhaoSod.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Trirong highlighted the frequent use of homemade firearms by online criminals, often acquired through online purchases. He noted that suspects often prepare weapons for intimidation or resistance during arrests, prompting police to intensify efforts to dismantle illegal firearm networks. Officers are advised to wear protective gear and review tactical operations to ensure their safety during arrests.

