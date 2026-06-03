Homeless man removed over public indecency on Pattaya Beach

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 3, 2026, 5:26 PM
99 1 minute read
Homeless man removed over public indecency on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thainews

Police and Pattaya city officials ordered a homeless man to leave South Pattaya Beach yesterday, June 2, after residents and tourists complained that he had repeatedly masturbated in public near the old pier area, causing concerns over public indecency.

Reporters visited the area after receiving complaints that the man’s behaviour had become a regular problem and was affecting Pattaya’s tourism image.

The man was found near the beach in an unkempt condition and allegedly masturbating in public. Reporters contacted police and Pattaya city officials, who went to inspect the scene.

Officials initially warned the man before ordering him to leave the area.

Police and city officials ordered a homeless man to leave Pattaya Beach after repeated complaints about indecent behaviour.
Photo via Thainews

One tourist said the man was part of a group of homeless individuals who often stayed around the beach. The tourist alleged that similar incidents happened regularly, especially at night, and that the man did not stop even after being warned by passers-by.

The tourist said the behaviour had caused frustration and fear among people who saw it, particularly women.

DailyNews reported that a source also claimed some homeless people in the area had previously been given money for food but allegedly used it to buy illegal drugs. The source further alleged that some people had swum naked in the sea and left rubbish scattered across the beach.

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Police and city officials ordered a homeless man to leave Pattaya Beach after repeated complaints about indecent behaviour.
Photo via Thainews

Residents and tourists said homelessness along Pattaya Beach remained a long-running issue. They urged relevant agencies to inspect the area more seriously and move homeless people into proper care systems or suitable shelters.

Although no charges were reported, public masturbation could potentially result in legal action under Thai laws covering public indecency. Police have not said whether further action will be taken against the man.

Similarly, a video showing a homeless man behaving inappropriately on Pattaya Beach in Chon Buri circulated online, prompting renewed calls for stricter management of the beachfront area.

A witness said that the man in the video, estimated to be around 30 to 35 years old, was reportedly lying in the middle of the beach and displaying lewd behaviour.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 3, 2026, 5:26 PM
99 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.