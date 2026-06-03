Thai Airways welcomes first female pilot after 66 years

Thai Airways celebrated a milestone in its history after its first female pilot operated her inaugural commercial flight on the Bangkok-Hanoi route on Monday, June 1.

The airline announced the achievement through its official THAI Corporate Communications Facebook page, highlighting Pannathon “Bam” Thanrungrueangchai’s first commercial flight as a pilot with the national carrier. According to Naewna, Pannathon is the first female pilot in Thai Airways’ more than 66 years of operations.

Thai Airways said Pannathon graduated from the International Academy of Aviation Industry at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang before completing commercial pilot training at the Asia Aviation Academy.

Before joining Thai Airways as a first officer, she spent more than four years gaining experience as a co-pilot on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Her inaugural flight as a Thai Airways pilot was flight TG564 from Bangkok to Hanoi, operated by an Airbus A320-200.

The airline’s chief human resources officer, Chuntarika Jotikasthira, along with other flight operations executives, attended the occasion to congratulate Pannathon.

Thai Airways said the achievement reflected its commitment to promoting diversity, equality and career development opportunities for qualified personnel.

The airline added that it hoped Pannathon’s achievement would inspire younger generations, particularly women interested in pursuing careers in the aviation sector.

The announcement attracted widespread congratulations from social media users. However, some commenters noted that female pilots have been serving with other airlines for several years.

Some users highlighted Chananporn “Nod” Rosjan, Miss Thailand Universe 2005, who is also a commercial pilot. According to information on her Instagram profile, she currently serves as a pilot with Thai AirAsia X.

In February last year, the Royal Thai Air Force also announced its first female pilot, Nanticha Suphachai. Nanticha reportedly serves with the Aerial Photography Unit of the Royal Thai Survey Department.