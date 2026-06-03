Three Myanmar nationals killed in Tak farm drone explosion

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 3, 2026, 2:48 PM
50 1 minute read
Three Myanmar nationals killed in Tak farm drone explosion | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A drone explosion near the Thai-Myanmar border in Tak killed three Myanmar chilli farm workers, including an 11 year old child, and seriously injured two others yesterday, June 2, after an explosive device reportedly crossed from Myanmar into Thailand.

Officers from Phop Phra Police Station, soldiers, and security officials inspected a chilli farm near the Thai-Myanmar border in Wale subdistrict, Phop Phra district, Tak province, at 4pm.

Police found a medium-sized explosive drone, similar to a glider, lying mostly intact beside a tree. About 10 metres away, officers found one blast crater in the chilli farm.

A drone explosion killed three Myanmar nationals and left two others seriously injured at a farm near the Thailand-Myanmar border in Tak
Photo via Amarin TV

A 25 year old Myanmar woman who worked as a chilli picker died at the scene. Four other workers were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Two of them, the woman’s 37 year old husband and 11 year old son, later died from their injuries. The other two injured workers, a 31 year old man and 30 year old woman, were transferred to Mae Sot Hospital.

Police said heavy fighting had taken place throughout the day on the Myanmar side of the border. The workers were reportedly picking chillies on the Thai side when the explosive drone crossed into Thailand, hit a large tree, and fell near the roadside.

A drone explosion killed three Myanmar nationals and left two others seriously injured at a farm near the Thailand-Myanmar border in Tak
Photo via Amarin TV

Thairath reported that the explosive device appeared to have fallen into the chilli farm. Five workers walked over to inspect it before it exploded.

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Phop Phra police sealed off the area as a dangerous zone pending a detailed forensic examination. Officials also warned residents along the Phop Phra border not to move, touch, or play with any suspicious object, and to report it to officials immediately.

A drone explosion killed three Myanmar nationals and left two others seriously injured at a farm near the Thailand-Myanmar border in Tak
Photo via Amarin TV

Elsewhere, last year, the Second Army Region reported 12 Cambodian drones near the Thailand-Cambodia border, with control signals disrupted for six of them, as Cambodian movements were detected in some areas.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 3, 2026, 2:48 PM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.