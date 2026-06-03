Thai caregiver criticised for dancing, drinking while caring for bedridden

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 3, 2026, 4:57 PM
101 2 minutes read
Thai caregiver criticised for dancing, drinking while caring for bedridden | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ หมอแล็บแพนด้า and

A Thai freelance caregiver posted videos of herself drinking alcohol and dancing while caring for patients and elderly people, raising controversy on social media.

The case drew public attention after the Facebook page หมอแล็บแพนด้า (Mor Lab Panda) shared screenshots from the videos yesterday, June 2. Channel 7 later reported on the incident and aired clips from the woman’s social media posts.

In the videos, the caregiver was seen wearing the uniform of a care centre while dancing in front of a camera. A patient lying on a bed and medical equipment could be seen in the background. The woman was also shown wearing revealing clothing and consuming alcohol while on duty.

The footage prompted criticism from social media users, many of whom questioned whether her conduct was appropriate for someone responsible for caring for patients and elderly people.

Dancing while caring bedridden patient
Photo via Facebook/ หมอแล็บแพนด้า and Channel 7

Channel 7 reported that caregiver positions in Thailand do not necessarily require a diploma or formal academic qualification. However, caregivers are generally required to complete training programmes provided by licensed care centres.

Pakpoom Datehatsadin, a medical technician and administrator of the Mor Lab Panda Facebook page, explained that people without healthcare qualifications may work as caregivers if their duties are limited to assisting patients or elderly people with daily activities and providing companionship.

Following the video’s circulation, some members of the public questioned whether the woman had completed the required training, citing her behaviour while on duty.

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Others offered a different view, suggesting that dancing could have been intended to entertain patients or improve their mood.

Thai caregiver criticised for sexy video on social media
Photo via Channel 7

However, many users argued that consuming alcohol while working was inappropriate regardless of the circumstances.

The woman’s identity, social media account and the care centre she reportedly worked for have not been publicly disclosed.

As of now, no government agency or professional body has announced an investigation into the matter. It also remains unclear whether the conduct shown in the videos violates any laws, employment regulations or professional standards.

Caregiver taking care of bedridden patient
Photo by koumaru via Getty Images Signature

In a similar case reported in December 2024, a female caregiver abused an 85 year old bedridden woman while working at the victim’s home. Security camera footage showed the caregiver pulling the elderly woman forcefully and striking her, resulting in bruises and injuries.

The suspect initially avoided arrest but was later detained. She denied abusing the victim and claimed she was unaware that police were seeking her.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 3, 2026, 4:57 PM
101 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.